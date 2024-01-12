In recent years, Loewe has set itself apart as a technical construction genius — constantly putting out designs that seem to defy the laws of physics. Some viral examples include: Emma Watson’s gravity-defying dress, their various anthurium designs, and pumps with kitschy heels. Perhaps their most famous fashion feat, however, is Loewe’s beloved Puzzle Bag.

The Puzzle holds a special place in the hearts of fashion people across the industry, because it was the first new handbag Jonathan Anderson introduced as Loewe’s creative director. And though it’s now one of the most sought-after designer bags on the market, initially, the Puzzle wasn’t even intended to be a women’s style.

Here’s everything you need to know about the iconic style’s history — and where you can get one for yourself.

Courtesy of Loewe

The Puzzle’s Luxurious History

Anderson first joined the Loewe team in 2013 and introduced the Puzzle as a men’s duffel the following year. It wasn’t until a year after that — in 2015 — that the bag made its way into womenswear.

Aptly named, the Puzzle features a unique composition, stitching fragments of irregularly-shaped leather together to form a soft cuboid accessory. In a press release, Anderson talked about his inspiration, saying: “I set out to find a new way of building a bag, fundamentally questioning its structure. It was about deconstructing a conventional bag to create a flat object with a tridimensional function.”

Since 2015, the Puzzle has become one of the Spanish label’s most recognized products and it continues to be celebrated to this day. Just last October, Loewe released its Spring 2024 Pre-Collection Campaign starring Hollywood legend Maggie Smith. In the now-viral pics, Smith clutched a hunter green Puzzle — an iconic purse for an iconic muse.

Courtesy of Loewe

Naturally, Celebrities Love The Puzzle

Another reason the Puzzle is so popular? It tickles the fancy of “quiet luxury” enthusiasts — and was doing so long before the aesthetic had an official name. According to Libby Page, Market Director at NET-A-PORTER, the handbag is “a top performing style” at the luxury e-tailer for this reason.

“The Puzzle is a unique design that is instantly recognizable as a Loewe bag without the Loewe logo being overtly branded on the front, making it a discreet designer purchase,” she tells Bustle.

Naturally, A-listers and style stars alike have clamored to rock the bag. Beyoncé, for example, was an early adopter, carrying one in shades of pink back in 2016.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth has toted the exact same pink bag, while Elsa Hosk is a repeat Puzzle user. Other fans also include Ellen Pompeo and Kylie Jenner, who owns a light-up version equipped with LED lights.

Light Brigade/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Instagram/hoskelsa 1 / 2

Wait, The Puzzle Costs How Much?!

With a subtly geometric shape, the Puzzle is a soft bag with a foldover top flap — versatile, simple, but with an artistic flare. It comes equipped with a top-handle and a detachable crossbody strap, to wear to your liking.

“This bag appeals to various types of customers,” Page says. “From the minimalist who is adding to their handbag collection to the customer buying their first designer piece.”

The playful piece is only available in two sizes — a mini and a small — but the colorways span the rainbow. Think: neutrals, neons, and pastels, as well as dual- and tri-tone options. Page says the neutral offerings are what customers typically gravitate towards, but for color-lovers, she adds: “We have seen great success with the green and two-toned option.”

The Puzzle also comes in a multitude of materials including leather, suede, calfskin, and croc. Their most recent collection even included limited edition prints in collaboration with artist duo Suna Fujita. Lemurs, pandas, and flamencos were drawn on Puzzle bags for a touch of whimsy.

If you’re looking to cop a Puzzle for yourself, the smaller style goes for $2,400 while the higher-end piece sits at $3,750.