Gilmore Girls' Lorelai Gilmore was a lot of things: A mother, a business owner, a bold caffeine addict, and... a fashion icon? OK, that last one is subjective. Throughout seven seasons of the beloved series, Lorelai was fearless in her fashion choices. Sometimes, that meant rocking a funky T-shirt and casual jeans, and other times it meant putting together a multi-layered ensemble that seemed to have burst forth from the imagination of Salvador Dalí. Lorelai's closet was eclectic, to say the least, and narrowing down her most memorable outfits is no easy task. However, as a Gilmore Girls fan, I had to give it a shot though.

Memorable and bad are not synonymous to me, so while some of the outfits that made the list are hilariously dated (it's OK, Lorelai, it was the early '00s), some of them are timeless ensembles, and a few are just so perfectly Lorelai that I could not bear to leave them off the list. The one thing they all have in common is that no one else could have rocked these ‘fits with the same amount of confidence and swagger that Lorelai Gilmore did.

Whether you loved or hated Lorelai's passion for bandanas, bold patterns, and sweater vests, you have to admire her fearless approach to fashun. She wore what she loved and she wore everything proudly — even when patterns clashed and the layering got a little weird. Honestly, I admire that in a person.

The First Outfit

Netflix

Lorelai's first outfit in the series! It is notable for its remarkable foreshadowing of what would come later, sartorially: questionable hats, casual layers, pink, and a smattering of jewelry (is it a watch? Is it a bracelet?

The Brown Catastrophe

Netflix

So. Much. Brown. Yet, why do I sort of want to recreate this next time I hit the town?

Laundry Day Vibes

Netflix

What does Lorelai wear on laundry day? A tie-dye pink T-shirt, Daisy Duke cutoffs, and cowboy boots. While considered somewhat appalling then, this outfit might actually be considered cool now.

The Patriotic Yard Sale Look

Netflix

To organize a huge Stars Hollow yard sale, Lorelai decided to go patriotic... however, her idea of patriotic involved this deconstructed American flag shirt. She is also wearing one of her many, many bandanas, which are officially back in.

When Layers Attack

Netflix

Quite simply: there's a lot going on here. Personally, I love the pink front-tie shrug but when you add the minty coat on top, it feels a bit gratuitous.

The Throwback Dress

Netflix

How stunning was Lorelai during the dance marathon? I'll answer: very stunning. Her old-school, '40s flavored dress is flawless. Easily one of Lorelai's best looks ever.

The Tie-Dye Shirt

Netflix

Here, she paired a fierce blue tie-dye shirt with jeans, clunky red shoes, and what’s that perched atop her head? Oh, just another bandana. I like to think Bella Hadid, who’s firmly in her weird girl era, might rock this look.

The Bucket Hat

Netflix

With the early aughts fashion revival going strong, this ensemble topped off with a bucket hat would likely be appreciated today. However, Lauren Graham expressed her disapproval of the getup on Twitter back in 2015 (evidence below).

The Graffiti Print Blouse

Netflix

This is another bold ‘fit I could actually see being lauded today.

The Baby Shower Look

Netflix

Look, I'm calling it: between this shirt and the cowboy boots, Lorelai not-so-secretly wanted to join the rodeo.

The Graduation Day Dress

Netflix

Lorelai opted for a fab red lace number with a coordinating cropped cardi for Rory's Chilton graduation. It was effortlessly elegant and totally Lorelai all at once.

The Funeral Look

Netflix

Nothing says funeral like an artist's cap, am I right?

Whatever This Is

Netflix

This top has haunted me for years. The print is bizarre and what’s going on with the flouncy pink trim? Is it attached to the sleeves or an entirely different shirt worn underneath? I have so many questions.

The Wedding Look

Netflix

Honestly, this pink printed halter dress is kind of giving both Barbiecore and the “coconut girl” aesthetic seen all over TikTok last spring.

The Classic Band Tee

Netflix

I actually kind of loved this shirt, but if I remember correctly, Lorelai only threw on this lime green B-52’s cutoff after spilling coffee on herself just before parents night at Chilton.

Another Great Top

Netflix

There’s quite simply nothing I don’t love about this shirt, with it’s clashing prints and black sleeves. It’s an early 2000s dream.

The "I'm Sad, But Just Look At My Coat" Look

Netflix

This is an incredibly touching scene, but I am always distracted by just how much I covet Lorelai's imbossily chic pink coat.

The Engagement Dress

Netflix

I love everything this outfit chooses to be, right down to the jewel-toned shrug and sequins in the dress that you can only see when they catch the light.

The Curious Case Of The Long Necklace

Netflix

Lorelai wears the longest necklace known to man in this scene, and no one comments on it. I also want to direct your attention to her...shirt? I'm going to call it a shirt. Or, maybe it's a shirt/kimono hybrid? A tunic? It's definitely something.

The Full Circle Look

Netflix

And here we are, back to the start: funky hat, all the patterns, some pink, and the one accessory Lorelai truly could not live without: coffee. That's my girl.