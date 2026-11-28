I’m a sucker for a statement layer you can spot from a mile away. Penny Lane coats, fire-red pleather, and animal-print moments are practically my love language. But fashion girlies are multidimensional, and sometimes we just want to be low-key. Jennifer Lawrence and Dakota Johnson have made the lazy girl aesthetic a go-to for the style set, who easily trade their maximalist pieces for jeans and a T-shirt. To switch things up, though, the lazy girl can benefit from taking style inspo from someone a little different: the internet boyfriend. More specifically, Jung Kook.

Sure, the BTS member has the voice of an angel, smoother-than-butter dance moves, and is arguably one of the biggest heartthrobs on the planet. Beyond that, however, his style deserves its own fan club. JK has mastered that effortlessly cool vibe with easy layered basics and edgy outerwear.

So when he starred in Calvin Klein’s holiday campaign earlier this month and shared his gift guide, I knew I had to get my hands on the pieces — and try his cozy layered formula for myself. Somewhere between outfits one and two, rife with baggy denims, classic tees, and chunky sweats, I was sold. Turns out, dressing like your fave internet boyfriend is fun and might just be my new personality. These clothes and styling hacks will be in my rotation long after the holiday season. As far as borrowing from the boys goes, I’m so in.

Peak Y2K Layering

Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein

Jung Kook paired an oversized monogrammed tee over a long-sleeved black waffle sweater — a combo that served peak Y2K leading man (very Seth Cohen from The O.C.). Of course, I had to give it a try. I recreated the same duo with an oversized shirt and ‘90s-style straight pants to really lean into the era. Then, I added pointed-toe pumps for polish and a studded bag for an edgy touch — a subtle nod to JK’s biker era.

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Biker-Meets-Boy-Next-Door

Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein

If you’ve always found motorcycle jackets a bit intimidating, join the club. I’ve never been on a motorbike and can barely ride a bicycle without training wheels, so wearing one has always made me feel like a poser. But it’s one of JK’s wardrobe staples, so I had to give it a shot.

Jung Kook opted for a motorcycle jacket in denim, which is a great gateway into the edgy style without going full-on moto. And the way he paired it — with a relaxed gray sweater over a white shirt — struck the ideal balance between cool and casual. I copied the exact look and, well, consider me a convert.

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Polished Knits

Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein

ARMYs know Jung Kook can easily swing from ultra-edgy to clean and polished. It’s what keeps us on our toes. His cozy gray collared jumper, with just a hint of a white tee peering underneath, served serious heartthrob energy. Paired with those slacks and a belt, it’s polished-meets-cozy perfection — a look I can imagine on the cover of a rom-com book.

Since this particular sweater wasn’t available in the U.S., I swapped in an equally cozy knit, layering it over a white shirt. To put my own spin on JK’s ‘fit, I paired it with a faux leather wrap skirt and heels.

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Moody & Cool

Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein

I loved how JK layered dark pieces in this ‘fit while still managing to look approachable. So while I copied the aesthetic, I went more experimental with the pieces and reached for an *actual* leather motorcycle topper this time. (Pro tip: The more oversized the jacket, the better, especially if you’re after the “I stole this from my boyfriend’s closet” look.) I threw it over a dark tee and dark-wash jeans, letting a pair of feather pink heels peek out from under for a touch of whimsy. A little biker boy, a little fashion girlie — my new fave combo.

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Bonus: Denim-On-Denim

Alasdair McLellan for Calvin Klein

Saying Jung Kook loves a denim-on-denim moment is an understatement. ARMYs, you know he sometimes even wears it without a top underneath during BTS’ Arirang World Tour, literally serving body. With multiple denim looks included in his Calvin Klein holiday edit, I knew a Canadian tuxedo moment had to make the cut. Naturally, I referenced one of his CKJK campaign images.

I opted for a ‘90s trucker denim jacket over a white shirt with low-rise baggy jeans. To give it fashion girl flair, I popped the collar and tucked my hair into it, then added pops of red with the bag and shoes for a dose of holiday spirit.

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Safe to say, my Penny Lane coats are taking a backseat this season. Stepping outside my maximalist comfort zone proved that borrowing from the internet boyfriend’s closet is a top-tier lazy-girl hack — especially when you finish it off with heels and a bold bag.