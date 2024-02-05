One music awards show fixture was starkly missing from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet: Megan Fox. And while she didn’t make it to the Crypto.com Arena, the show’s official venue, she still watched the show at a viewing party in Hollywood.

Despite being at an entirely different venue, Fox channeled the unofficial dress code of the Grammys: naked dresses. Stars like Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat wore the most risqué gowns on the market. Fox, too, debuted a similarly daring vibe, in see-through chainmail.

Megan’s Glitzy Chainmail Mini

On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Jennifer’s Body alum pulled up to the viewing party wearing a look that can only be described as “jaw-dropping.” Evoking ’90s nostalgia, with just a hint of Joan of Arc, Fox was draped in glistening chainmail.

The dress — which was completely backless — featured a smattering of paillettes in varying sizes, adding to the number’s metallic sheen. The pseudo armor put her slinky undies on full display.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Playing on the dress’ silver elements, Fox accessorized with a plethora of platinum items, including: metallic peep-toe platforms, a matching handbag, and a sculptural faux lip ring.

Araya Doheny/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She’s In Her “Mob Wife” Era

Fox leaned into the TikTok-viral “mob wife” aesthetic with her massive topper. At the event, she wholly embraced the trend by throwing on her own dramatic coat, made of black faux fur.

Billboard/Billboard/Getty Images

Her New “Marshmallow Pink” Hair

While her ’fit caused quite the commotion, beauty girls found a different reason to celebrate the look. She debuted a new, pale pink color that gave her wavy hair an otherworldly feel.

Fox’s go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who created her new look, dubbed it a “marshmallow pink shag.” The new hue made for a soft contrast to her spicy outfit and edgy lip jewelry.

Courtesy of CND

She wasn’t even at the Grammys, but somehow, Fox still stole the show.