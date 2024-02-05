Celebrity Style
Megan Fox’s Chainmail Dress Is A Literal Work Of Art
It was sheer perfection.
One music awards show fixture was starkly missing from the 2024 Grammy Awards red carpet: Megan Fox. And while she didn’t make it to the Crypto.com Arena, the show’s official venue, she still watched the show at a viewing party in Hollywood.
Despite being at an entirely different venue, Fox channeled the unofficial dress code of the Grammys: naked dresses. Stars like Miley Cyrus and Doja Cat wore the most risqué gowns on the market. Fox, too, debuted a similarly daring vibe, in see-through chainmail.
Megan’s Glitzy Chainmail Mini
On Sunday, Feb. 4, the Jennifer’s Body alum pulled up to the viewing party wearing a look that can only be described as “jaw-dropping.” Evoking ’90s nostalgia, with just a hint of Joan of Arc, Fox was draped in glistening chainmail.
The dress — which was completely backless — featured a smattering of paillettes in varying sizes, adding to the number’s metallic sheen. The pseudo armor put her slinky undies on full display.
Playing on the dress’ silver elements, Fox accessorized with a plethora of platinum items, including: metallic peep-toe platforms, a matching handbag, and a sculptural faux lip ring.
She’s In Her “Mob Wife” Era
Fox leaned into the TikTok-viral “mob wife” aesthetic with her massive topper. At the event, she wholly embraced the trend by throwing on her own dramatic coat, made of black faux fur.
Her New “Marshmallow Pink” Hair
While her ’fit caused quite the commotion, beauty girls found a different reason to celebrate the look. She debuted a new, pale pink color that gave her wavy hair an otherworldly feel.
Fox’s go-to hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, who created her new look, dubbed it a “marshmallow pink shag.” The new hue made for a soft contrast to her spicy outfit and edgy lip jewelry.
She wasn’t even at the Grammys, but somehow, Fox still stole the show.