With summer drawing nearer, Megan Thee Stallion is fully leaning into the ethos of her hit song “Hot Girl Summer.” From bustier gowns to vintage looks with built-in undies, the rapper has been blessing fans with an unrelenting streak of spicy ‘fits.

In fact, just two days ago, Megan made headlines (at Bustle, specifically) for the daring cut-out on her ‘70s-inspired dress. Now, she’s back with another look that features even more exciting peek-a-boo details — and this time, everything’s metallic.

On Tuesday, the “Pressurelicious” rapper shared an Instagram photo dump of her trip to Houston last week. Megan headlined the Friday leg of the March Madness Music Festival and her on-stage ensemble was every bit worthy of her headliner status.

She wore a corseted bodysuit in a shimmery, metallic gunmetal hue. Featuring various shapes, lines, and elements, the one-piece item was a visual treat. It featured sheer sleeves, a small diamond-shaped mesh panel on the bodice, and cut-outs across the chest. Saucy? Absolutely.

It’s what she wore underneath the bodysuit, however, that really grabbed my attention (and probably brought lots of thirst to her DMs). Megan donned matching metallic gray leggings, which featured a butt cut-out on each cheek. The open sections fully exposed her fishnet stockings — another lingerie-inspired layer that added more oomph to the look.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A legend among us.