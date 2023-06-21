When it comes to Megan Thee Stallion’s glam looks, the artist is hardly afraid to experiment with color and push her creative boundaries to new limits. Case in point? Not too long ago, she went full-on Poison Ivy IRL, with vivid, red velvet-hued hair spiked to dramatic points, paired with some bold cut crease eyes in shades of green. Just before that, the Traumazine rapper performed in Tokyo with some ultra-long, crystal clear nails made all the more electric with tiny LED lights secured on the underside of each tip. And while she is known to drop a fresh-faced, no makeup selfie from time to time — TBH: Those two (already) iconic moments are just scratching the surface.

Meg recently took to the ‘gram to share a few shots of her most recent beauty moment she wore while attending the Louis Vuitton Menswear Show — which, ICYMI, marks Pharrell Williams’ debut as the fashion house’s creative director. And considering Williams released some of his most famous songs in the early 2000s, it’ makes all the sense in the world that Meg would be giving some seriously nostalgic vibes for the occasion.

Say hello to Hot-Girl Meg’s metallic blue lipstick era — and as a Millennial myself, I must say it’s serving the icy, cool girl vibes I *thought* I was giving in middle school. C'est la vie.

As for the exact products used? Meg included a picture of her black-tipped French nails, alongside a few Revlon essentials — and as far as I can tell, the artist seems to have opted for an eyeliner in lieu of a lip pencil, then topped it with a frosted gloss that features some holographic reflects.

The artist recently spoke with Bustle to share some of her beauty faves (and more) — and considering she uses both products on the regular, I’d say my sleuthing checks out. “I’ve been a global ambassador for Revlon for a few years now and everything really came together in an organic way because I’ve always been a huge fan of their products,” she said. “I’ve been using the ColorStay line as part of my glam routine and I love it [and] Revlon’s Super Lustrous Lip Gloss is definitely a must-have for me.”