When fashion girls talk about Megan Thee Stallion’s style, it’s typically with reverence for her chic red carpet ensembles, from bustier-style dresses to retro ’70s-inspired numbers. But her on-stage ‘fits are definitely not to be slept on. Exhibit A: the glistening Barbiecore number she wore over the weekend.

Megan loves working the crowd in a corseted bodysuit and she returned to her signature performance look for her set at the 2023 Outside Lands Festival. This time, however, she yassified it and went the uber-sparkly route. While performing at the San Francisco music event on Sunday, Aug. 13, the rapper donned a bodysuit with a crystal-encrusted scoop neckline.

Ever the spicy dresser, Megan’s ‘fit included a saucy detail: bejeweled nipples. Crystals were strategically tacked onto each nipple, artfully placed to resemble flowers. (Beyoncé has also taken to the nippled look on tour, singing her sets with nip-forward embellishments.)

Under the bodysuit, she wore matching bright pink tights that also featured a rhinestone-encrusted pattern. Only one side, however, had sparklers all the way down her leg. The other was adorned asymmetrically.

Similarly, the rapper only slipped one arm into a pink opera glove with the exact same bejeweled pattern. (The other hand clutched her mic.) Fully committing to the glittery look, even her footwear — metallic pink lace-up booties — was bedazzled. Like an absolute boss, Megan matched her hair and her nails to her all-pink ‘fit.

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images

If Barbie ever gets a sequel, I petition Greta Gerwig to include Rapper Barbie to the cast.