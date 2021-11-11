Only the Duchess of Sussex could steal the spotlight from the CFDA Fashion Awards with a stunning makeup look. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Meghan Markle’s purple eyeshadow caught the attention of thousands as she walked the carpet at the 2021 Salute To Freedom Gala at New York’s Intrepid Museum.

The gala, which is held in honor of veterans ahead of Remembrance Day in the UK and Veterans Day in the U.S., marks the first major red carpet appearance for her and Prince Harry since deciding to take a step back from their royal duties. Markle wore her hair in a sleek, tight ballerina bun and kept the rest of her makeup minimal, making the glittery purple eyeshadow really pop and define her eyes. She matched her royal beauty look with a custom poppy red Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, which featured a plunging v-neck and a high slit down the side.

America’s favorite duchess has always been known for her classic beauty looks. Her makeup artist Daniel Martin took to Instagram to quickly show a shot from behind the scenes. His IG story was a quick video showing a colorful eyeshadow palette and single eyeshadow pots, hinting at what he could have possibly used on her. He writes “Creative Mess” at the bottom of the video, showing everyone that it’s always a process to get everyone’s favorite stars red carpet ready.

The palette in the shot appears to be the Danessa Myricks Beauty Lightwork Palette Volume III. It’s a multi-use palette for the face, eyes, and cheeks with holographic finishes and highly-pigmented shades that are long-lasting and go on super smoothly.

Martin didn’t go into further detail about which shades he specifically used. Instead, he posted a pic of Markle on his main feed walking the red carpet with Prince Harry with a powerful caption that reads, “You may write me down in history with your bitter twisted lies, You may trod me in the very dirt But still, like dust, I’ll rise…” #mayaangelou ❤️💥.”

There really couldn’t be a more perfect caption. Everyone will be cherishing this look for a long time to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.