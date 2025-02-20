Since Princess Diana became a style icon in the ’80s, the public’s obsession with the royal family has been inextricably linked to their wardrobe choices. A generation later, plebeians are still as obsessed with the late royal and her chic daughters-in-law. After all, both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are the ultimate quiet luxury icons.

Though nearly all of the Duchesses’ outings are mini masterclasses in timeless elegance and cause regular fanfare, a few truly astounding excursions set fashion group chats ablaze. One such moment was the first time the Duchess of Sussex ditched her heels for flats in 2018 and inevitably turned then-unknown brand Rothy’s into a cult-followed fave.

Since then, style savants including Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Roberts have embraced Rothy’s shoe releases, from bow-clad ballet flats to preppy Mary Janes. On Thursday, Feb. 20, the accessories label launched its latest silhouette for Spring/Summer 2025 and it’s one the fashion elite would approve of. Meet: the Almond Slingback.

A New It Shoe Is Here

After appearing on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways of Miu Miu, Versace, and Saint Laurent, classic slingbacks were quickly embraced by style icons like Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, among countless others.

Buoyed by one of fashion’s biggest shoe trends plus Markle’s approval, Rothy’s new Almond Slingback has the trappings of a new It Shoe. Like its predecessors, the round-toe style is also crafted from the brand’s signature rPET (recycled plastic) thread. (Yes, the knit is spun from single-use plastic bottles.) For extra, blister-free comfort, it also features an anti-silicone support inside the heel strap.

The shoe, which retails for $139, comes in sophisticated neutrals (e.g. cream, black, and a cookies-and-cream cap toe) and bright colorway options like hibiscus pink and red.

The Royal Connection

The brand first made a splash in October 2018. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex toured Australia, fans noticed that Markle, who originally wore sleek black pumps with her black dress, switched out her shoes later that day to something much more comfortable: pointy flats. It was the first time she wore flats for a royal appearance. The shocking moment was made all the more special when fans figured out the shoe’s eco-friendly component.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Get your hands on a pair before they sell out.