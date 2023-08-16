The latest sheer trend, however, reveals something a bit more intimate than body parts: the contents of one’s purse. Tote bags of all sizes are getting the bare treatment with materials durable enough to house even the heaviest of essentials. Mesh for work? Check. Mesh for travel? Also check.
Meanwhile, smaller shoulder bags, cross bodies, and mini bags are now shoppable in a plethora of prints and captivating bold hues, offering a fun way to embrace the trend. A pink gingham wristlet, for example, will help you channel your inner Barbie, while a tartan print option — complete with a chain strap — will send you straight back to the grungy ways of the early aughts.
If you want to try out the look, I’ve rounded up 10 of the best mesh bags for your perusal. Pro tip: throw in your best conversation starters, like your favorite book or favorite perfume, to really make it your own.