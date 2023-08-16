Mesh is having a moment. Hollywood’s most fashionable have been reaching for see-through ‘fits as of late, taking to the diaphanous fabric to expose undies and free nipples. Even footwear has embraced the see-through vibe this summer, with mesh flats fearlessly flaunting toes.

The latest sheer trend, however, reveals something a bit more intimate than body parts: the contents of one’s purse. Tote bags of all sizes are getting the bare treatment with materials durable enough to house even the heaviest of essentials. Mesh for work? Check. Mesh for travel? Also check.

Meanwhile, smaller shoulder bags, cross bodies, and mini bags are now shoppable in a plethora of prints and captivating bold hues, offering a fun way to embrace the trend. A pink gingham wristlet, for example, will help you channel your inner Barbie, while a tartan print option — complete with a chain strap — will send you straight back to the grungy ways of the early aughts.

If you want to try out the look, I’ve rounded up 10 of the best mesh bags for your perusal. Pro tip: throw in your best conversation starters, like your favorite book or favorite perfume, to really make it your own.

Vivienne Westwood Multicolor Cindy Cylinder Bag SSENSE $470 $235 See on SSENSE Channel Y2K-era punk style with a fully see-through cylinder bag in the famed Vivienne Westwood tartan print.

Mesh Market Tote 3.1 Phillip Lim $275 See on 3.1 Phillip Lim This one goes out to all the tote lovers: trade in your go-to bag for a netted iteration. This black design by Phillip Lim is chic enough to take from your commute to happy hour.

Mesh Convertible Wristlet Vera Bradley $40 $20 See on Vera Bradley This gingham wristlet could 100% be part of Margot Robbie’s Barbie wardrobe. It may be small, but it exudes big Barbiecore energy.

Skinnydip London Black Mesh Shoulder Bag Macy's $44.50 $26.70 See on Macy's Edge up the gauzy look with a crossbody bag accented with a punk-y belted closure, like the thick emo-era belts of yore.

The Phat Sack Béis $138 See on Béis Calling all ludicrously capacious bag enthusiasts: add this to your repertoire, stat. Practically-speaking, it’s travel-friendly, with a laptop pocket and a suitcase handle sleeve. Aesthetically, however, the creamy bag looks effortlessly luxe and elegant.

Rag & Bone Tan & Brown Medium Addison Tote SSENSE $195 $68 See on SSENSE For the more adventurous shopper, consider a sheer tote in an eye-catching animal print. This one has zebra stripes and dual olive green straps.

Mara Air Mesh Phone Sling Dagne Dover $75 See on Dagne Dover For a hands-free situation that still allows you to carry all the essentials, consider a sling. This one, in particular, is made with recycled air mesh for a lightweight accessory.

Rebecca Minkoff Mesh Utility Tote Bag Saks Fifth Avenue $228 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This shimmery metallic option proves that tote bags can indeed be yassified.

Marc Jacobs The Medium Mesh Traveler Tote Nordstrom $275 See on Nordstrom Spacious and stylish, consider a boxy style in zesty orange for a bold, yet structured, look.