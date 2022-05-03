Readers, the Bridgerton Cast Dominated The Met Gala

Is anybody really shocked that the Bridgerton cast completely understood the assignment at this year’s Gilded Glamour-themed Met Gala? Set in the Regency era, around 50 years before the decadent, excess-filled Gilded Age kicked off across the Atlantic, the period show features its fair share of dramatic ruffles, tightly-cinched corsets, and snazzy waistcoats. Shaking things up slightly for their red carpet looks at the New York museum’s annual fundraiser, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Phoebe Dynevor, and Regé-Jean Page all served lavish looks.

Staying true to the Featherington family name, Galway-born Derry Girls actor Coughlan, who plays Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton, wore a custom gown and cape by British designer Richard Quinn, adorned with floating plumes of feathers and sparkling Swarovski crystals. “Good at times like this to remember I used to work in a Spar,” she joked on her Instagram story later on, when watching a surprise performance by Lenny Kravitz.

Coughlan’s co-star, Sex Education alum Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in Bridgerton’s second series, teamed up with Moschino to put a different spin on the fashion bash’s grand theme, pairing a sleek ponytail and glittering bustier with a regal structured cape. “I’m so thrilled to have the girl of the moment, the true diamond of the season, with me on my arm,” Moschino’s creative director Jeremy Scott told Vogue. The luxurious Italian fashion house also dressed Megan Thee Stallion, Vanessa Hudgens and MJ Rodriguez.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dynevor also channelled Gilded Age vampire in a sheer, beaded Louis Vuitton number, accessorised with a throwback Motorola RAZR flip-phone at Vogue’s pre-bash party. “Nicolas [Ghesquière] is a genius, and I love how he creates such strong and empowering female silhouettes with each of his designs and collections,” she told Harpers Bazaar.

Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in Season 1, kept things plush with a “very comfortable” and classy velvet suit by Armani. Sure, it’s no corset, but frankly it’s just refreshing to see a man deviating from the notorious black and white tuxedo that gets towed out every year, no matter the theme (see also: Sebastian Stan’s lurid pink Valentino number).