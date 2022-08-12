Millie Bobby Brown has been an underrated style hero this summer and beyond — and just in time for the cooler fall season, the Stranger Things star and Florence by Mills beauty brand founder got a major chop and debuted a blunt bob haircut.

Not too long ago, the Gen Z icon made headlines with her long, dirty blonde tresses and sweet curtain bangs, sending the internet into a total frenzy with viral Tweets and young Britney Spears comparisons (TBH — her being cast as a young Britney in a film would be beyond). And while the look was personally my favorite from the actor thus far, she has just wowed again with a new platinum blonde hue and near shoulder-skimming blunt bob haircut. And just like that, the young actor is the latest A-lister (next to Kim Kardashian and Ciara, to name a few) to cement the (surprisingly versatile) bob as thee haircut of the year — which means everyone is sure to see a lot more of it this coming fall season.

Though it’s not quite yet clear who is responsible for Brown’s head-turning chop, her most recent red carpet look debuting the fresh new ‘do was beautifully styled by Marty Harper, a celeb hair guru who frequently works with the likes of Halsey, Alexandra Daddario, and more.

Craving some serious change by way of a big haircut? From the Botticelli bob and the boyfriend bob, to the sliced bob to the oh so classic lob — there’s a style that’s emerged this summer for each and every vibe and era you may be entering in the second half of 2022. A bob by any other name would be as sweet...