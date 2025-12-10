Millie Bobby Brown is back in the Upside Down not just on (spoiler alert!) the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, but also in a new commercial for Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s hub of theme parks. From now through Feb. 16, fans of the series can book the destination’s Netflix Stranger Things: The Experience, where they’re free to explore Hawkins Lab, head to Vecna’s alternate dimension, and enjoy bites and ST-themed shopping afterward. And who better to promote the adventure than Eleven’s real-life alter ego?

In a video posted on the island’s official Instagram account on Tuesday, Dec. 9, Brown could be seen having the time of her life in a variety of looks. However, unlike the actor’s ’80s-inspired wardrobe on the show (see: her Demogorgon-attack-proof sweat set), her style in the footage was much more modern and trend-based.

Millie’s Milkmaid Dress

One of the trends that went viral in recent years was the milkmaid dress. Typically characterized by a fitted, ruched or shirred bodice, the summer go-to (and “trad wife” staple) gained traction on TikTok last year, before completely infiltrating the discourse. It also managed to make its way into A-listers’ closets, including Kendall Jenner’s and Sabrina Carpenter’s. Clearly, Brown is also a fan of the staple, wearing a little white dress version.

In one scene, where Brown went bowling, she wore a cleavage-baring milkmaid dress with a hemline that sat above the knees. The Enola Holmes star paired it with a purple knit bolero (very Y2K) and metallic silver shoes.

Her Zip-Up Swimsuit

In another scene, Brown enjoyed time in the pool, wearing a dusty blue monokini with a zip-up neckline. (The adjustable detail is both Sydney Sweeney- and TikTok-approved.) She paired the one-piece with sunglasses and white shorts that boasted an elasticized waistband.

Her Sheer Catsuit

Although both looks capture Brown’s usual off-duty style (read: understated casual), she can easily switch it up to a more daring style ethos. Need proof of her impressive range? Take in the outfit she wore just two days prior, co-hosting The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

For the late-night talk show, Brown showed up in a fitted black catsuit, which was completely knitted and see-through, allowing her to rock the exposed-undies trend. The onesie, which she cinched with a black belt, also featured Y2K-style cap sleeves and footed leggings, which paired well with her choice of pointed-toe pumps.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The sheer one-piece isn’t easy to pull off, which is why only the most daring style stars, such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kim Kardashian, have rocked the look. Clearly, Brown’s name belongs in the same roster of fashion icons.