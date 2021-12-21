You’re in the home stretch when it comes to gifting this holiday season. With just one week away until Christmas, and many of the other winter holidays far gone, you only have a few stragglers left on your list — but that doesn’t make them any less special. That said, you’ve already racked your brain trying to come up with just the right thing for your bestie, sister, work wife, and more, and come up dry. Every single time. One way to wow them this holiday? Look for a nostalgic gift idea, from the ’60s to the 2000s, that they’ll treasure forever.

Whether you’re jumping back into the ’60s and ’70s, prefer a bold ’80s look, a minimalist ’90s outfit, or a party-ready ’00s approach, it’s time to jump into that time machine and remember what you loved way back then. Because guess what, your family and friends will love it too.

Perhaps your friends are obsessed with all things that sparkle? You can shop for everything from glitter makeup to a matching sparkly swimsuit. Or do they like the softer textures like a pair of crushed velvet socks? Minimalists at heart? Maybe a patent leather baguette bag will do the trick.

For all that and more, shop the below nostalgic gift ideas to give everyone left on your list this holiday season. You will not regret it.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Baguette Bag Baguette (Red Box Leather) Joanna Maxham $195 View product The little bag that holds not much more than a cell phone, key, and ID card, the baguette style is everywhere this Winter and it’s just as stylish and cool as it was in the 2000s.

The Lurex Bikini Lumiere 90S bikini Oseree $280 $140 View product When it comes to beachwear, it’s time to step up your game with a light-catching lurex option that’s characteristics of the ’70s and the ’00s alike.

The Platform Sandals Trekky Platform Sandal in Red ARIZONA LOVE $204 $123 View product For the friend who loves an “ugly” ’90s look, shop for a pair of polarizing yet whimsical flatform sandals, ahead of summer.

The Choker Cable Chain Choker Go Rings $45 View product Be it a plastic tattoo style or a dainty gold chain, consider a choker this holiday season. Your loved one can wear it alone or layer it with their favorite necklaces.

The Lolita Sunglasses Oval Tortoise Sunglasses Celine $400 View product Throw it way back to the 1960s with a pair of rounded retro sunnies. The tortoise frames will look extra chic next to your go-to camel coat.

The Glitter Makeup PRIVATE SCHOOL Spacepaste® Glitter LEMONHEAD.LA $22 View product Enhance your NYE look with some stocking stuffer-sized glitter makeup, plucked straight from the 2000s.

The Crushed Velvet Socks Blush Pink Crushed Velvet Socks Darner $40 View product Crushed velvet is a huge throwback trend, and it’s back in a major way. Instead of diving in with a full on dress, why not gift some cozy socks this holiday in the plush fabric?