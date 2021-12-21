Shopping
The 8 Best '90s and 2000s-Inspired Nostalgic Gift Ideas
Just in time for the holidays.
You’re in the home stretch when it comes to gifting this holiday season. With just one week away until Christmas, and many of the other winter holidays far gone, you only have a few stragglers left on your list — but that doesn’t make them any less special. That said, you’ve already racked your brain trying to come up with just the right thing for your bestie, sister, work wife, and more, and come up dry. Every single time. One way to wow them this holiday? Look for a nostalgic gift idea, from the ’60s to the 2000s, that they’ll treasure forever.
Whether you’re jumping back into the ’60s and ’70s, prefer a bold ’80s look, a minimalist ’90s outfit, or a party-ready ’00s approach, it’s time to jump into that time machine and remember what you loved way back then. Because guess what, your family and friends will love it too.
Perhaps your friends are obsessed with all things that sparkle? You can shop for everything from glitter makeup to a matching sparkly swimsuit. Or do they like the softer textures like a pair of crushed velvet socks? Minimalists at heart? Maybe a patent leather baguette bag will do the trick.
For all that and more, shop the below nostalgic gift ideas to give everyone left on your list this holiday season. You will not regret it.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.