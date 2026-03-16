Olivia Rodrigo is so back. Like nearly every other A-list celeb in Los Angeles (regardless of whether they got an invite to the Oscars), the singer stepped out for the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and this time, she ditched her standard punk-inspired fare for a softer and flirtier ensemble. However, her look might be an intentional Easter egg pointing to her anticipated third album.

Just days before the soirée, Rodrigo unveiled a new logo on her website and a Los Angeles mural in her signature purple. But over the weekend, the mural was repainted twice in gradually lighter hues while her website slowly changed in color, making fans speculate that she’s transitioning to pink as the color of her next era, which just happens to match her party dress.

Olivia’s After-Party Look

Walking the gray carpet, Rodrigo added a little bit of color to the proceedings. She wore a perfectly frilly mini from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello in a pale blush shade, featuring a strapless bodice that led to an oversized bow appliqué at her waist.

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The minidress featured a high-waisted skirt with a rounded bubble frame, which was covered in oodles of pink feathers, cosigning one of the Oscars red carpet’s biggest trends. She completed her look with matching pointed-toe pumps and opted to skimp out on bling, letting her dress speak for itself.

Olivia’s Pink ’Fits

Rodrigo has been rocking pink more than usual in recent months, which could have been Easter eggs for her new album all along. To celebrate her 23rd birthday in February, she stepped out in a vintage mini from Blumarine’s Spring 2004 collection, which was once worn by Lindsay Lohan.

The cream-colored dress featured a gem-encrusted pink ribbon along her plunging neckline and a matching belt around her waist, perfectly complementing the beaded embroidery. Rodrigo topped her dress with a baby pink trench coat from Burberry, and paired the look with matching open-toe sandals and a studded tiara, fully embracing the Y2K fantasy.

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In January, she put a punk twist on the balletcore trend at the 2026 Resonator Awards. She donned a two-toned mini, featuring a micro-pleated pink bustier wrapped in three black straps with bows at the center, the last of which led to a silky black pleated miniskirt.

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Rodrigo may be softening her looks by wearing more pink, but you can count on her to add an edgy touch to her ’fits.