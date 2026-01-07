Olivia Rodrigo may have just teased the arrival of her highly anticipated third album. In an Instagram photo dump of how she spent New Year’s, the “deja vu” songstress included a picture of a golf cart with “The Album” written in cursive, further fueling fan theories that it’s set to drop soon. While that may or may not have been an intentional Easter egg, what was undeniable was that she rang in 2026 in major style.

Olivia’s Red Swimsuit

Although most celebs like Bella Hadid and Kim Kardashian have made it a tradition to flock to Aspen, Colorado, for a wintry NYE, the “drivers license” hitmaker opted to traipse around a much warmer destination. Naturally, the contents of her suitcase befitted the tropical locale. In one photo, for example, Rodrigo showed off her choice of bikini: a red-hot set with a cheeky twist.

Despite its teeny fabrication, the upper half of her swimsuit was timeless. After all, a triangle halter bra is as classic a silhouette as it gets. For a bit of texture, it was covered in ballpoint-sized crimson dots that subtly blended in. (Rodrigo is a big fan of the polka-dot pattern, so this choice tracks.)

Those Retro Bottoms Were Cheeky

The lower half of her look served major flair. Instead of a typical string bikini or risqué thong, she wore what looks like a matching bikini skort with a hemline so itty-bitty, it flaunted some cheeks.

If the style looks vaguely familiar, that’s because it’s reminiscent of ’50s-era swim skirts worn by the likes of Grace Kelly and Lauren Bacall. Even her choice of accessory — a woven cloche hat — felt retro.

Her Vintage NYE Dress

“New year, new me” doesn’t seem to ring true for the hitmaker. Apart from channeling her love of the retro aesthetic, she also leaned into her minimalist, ’90s-esque ethos for her New Year’s Eve outfit.

Posing beside her former Disney Channel co-star Madison Hu, Rodrigo wore a gray slip dress that hit just below the knees. It featured a square neck, teensy spaghetti straps, and side slits. For NYE-appropriate razzle-dazzle, it featured rectangular gunmetal paillettes that made the dress glimmer. It wasn’t just made to look vintage; it actually was — straight out of Blumarine’s Fall 2001 runway, to be exact.

She knows her vintage.