Kylie Jenner’s Stringy Orange Bikini Belongs On Your Summer Mood Board

Show of hands, who else is sick of this bleak and particularly chilly weather? If you’re anything like me, you’re probably pinning resort wardrobe options in preparation for the warmer months (beachy vacation destinations TBD). You’ll be thrilled to know that Kylie Jenner supports the sun-lovin’ cause. She just dropped some beachside outfit inspo and it’s going on my mood board, stat.

Kylie’s Vivid Bathing Suit

The Khy founder has been taking a break in Aspen, Colorado, with big sis Kendall and friends Hailey and Justin Bieber. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, she shared a carousel of photos from her trip, which included one bikini-clad snap. Though it’s unclear whether all the photos were taken from her ski town excursion, given that bikinis don’t seem to match the snowy locale, she wouldn’t be the first to wear a bikini in Aspen. Both Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid, for example, stripped into bikinis during the holidays, even while lying on a blanket of snow.

While Lopez and Hadid wore black and red sets, respectively, Jenner’s choice was bold and bright. She donned a vivid, almost-neon orange bra in the classic triangle silhouette. She wore it halter-style, with its slinky straps tied around her nape.

The zesty tangerine hue seems to be a favorite of the Kylie Cosmetics founder, especially for swimwear. She’s worn several similar sets before, including one with a two-pronged strap, and one that she tied criss-cross style around her neck. Both former options were from her ready-to-wear label Khy, so it’s highly possible that this, too, will be revealed to be part of an upcoming collection.

She toned down the bra’s vibrancy with a dainty necklace and a neutral hat. Her choice was a Lack of Color raffia hat, the quintessential beachy weave.

A Wintry Slay

Just a couple of days prior, Jenner was all bundled up in a winter-appropriate ’fit, a swimsuit’s polar opposite. For girls’ night with Kendall and Hailey, she channeled the mob wife look in a fur coat, which she styled as a minidress. She completed her all-black attire with sheer tights, pointed pumps, and sunglasses.

TheRealSPW / BACKGRID

The reality TV star’s ability to go from wintry chic to summer-ready in a matter of days is proof of her style range. So impressive.