PSA: Olivia Rodrigo is officially recording new music. After wrapping up her GUTS World Tour in July, the Grammy winner shared pics from the studio in a recent photo dump, simply captioned “November.” Though the “good 4 u” songstress took a hiatus from letting her musical creative juices flow, her well of fashion inspiration has never dried up. In fact, the singer has been stepping up her sense of style, chronically harkening to the past.

On stage, she has an affinity for the ‘90s’ ubiquitous punk elements, rocking fishnets, Dr. Martens combat boots, and grommets. On red carpets, she’s a lot more minimalist, opting for looks with a tone of understated elegance that the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and other ’90s icons popularized. Proving that her love affair with the decade knows no bounds, her recent photo carousel included a picture of her wearing the quintessential piece of the decade: the slip dress.

Olivia’s Metallic Gown

Seemingly plucked out of the boudoir, the minimalist slip practically defined the era. (Bonus points if they come with slinky spaghetti straps.) To this day, the low-key item is still synonymous with the decade. Though Rodrigo was born in the 2000s, the Gen Z idol’s wardrobe is practically a time capsule.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, for example, she shared a carousel that included the slinkiest slip dress. It featured a deep, deep décolletage-forward neckline and a similarly low back. While the silhouette was simple, the fabric was not. The color was a shiny, metallic gold that made her glisten. For textural depth, it also had a crumpled effect like a Ferrero Rocher candy wrapper.

Does She Get Déjà Vu?

Rodrigo has long been committed to the slip, rocking iterations to prestigious events since 2022. But her more recent interpretations elevate the simple silhouette. In the same photo dump, she included a pic from last week’s GQ Men of the Year party, where she wore a yassified version awash in navy blue sequins. Designed by Tom Ford, she paired it with heeled sandals from the same designer.

Last year, to attend her Guts World Tour concert film premiere, she wore a grungier slip from Christian Dior, particularly from then-creative director John Galliano’s Fall 1998 collection.

A true ’90s aficionado.