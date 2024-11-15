Olivia Rodrigo Put Her Own Subtle Twist On The Whale Tail Trend

If there’s one celeb keeping the spirit of the 2000s alive, it’s Olivia Rodrigo. Not only has the singer channeled the sonic aesthetics of the decade through songs like “good 4 u,” “bad idea right?”, and “get him back!,” she also never misses a chance to pay homage to the early aughts through her sartorial choices.

Her latest look is no exception — while speaking on a recent panel, Rodrigo subtly incorporated one of the most controversial Y2K trends into her outfit: a whale tail.

Olivia’s Subtle Whale Tail

For better or worse, 2024 has been the year of the whale tail. What once was an infamous styling choice has now been embraced by the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Elsa Hosk, Camila Cabello, and more. Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celeb to hop on the trend, which makes sense considering she’s always worn the influence of the early 2000s on her sleeve — or in this case, her waist.

While attending the Billboard Live Music Summit on Nov. 14, the “driver’s license” singer sported a basic black tank with double spaghetti straps and a baby blue satin skirt that hit right at the knees. And upon closer inspection, you’ll see a black thong peeking out from underneath the chic bottoms ever so slightly.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

The divisive accessory featured an embellished buckle on each side of the waist to help elevate the look.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

Being the true aughts historian that she is, Rodrigo seemed to make sure the peek-a-boo panties were most visible from behind.

Rich Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

The understated undergarment was expertly layered under a business casual-style skirt from Tom Ford’s Gucci 1998 Spring collection. Though the collection was released a few years before the visible thong craze took the world by storm, Rodrigo still looked as if she had been transported straight out of 2002.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

The former Disney Channel actor also donned a pair of black Mary Jane sandals to complete the look. As for glam, she kept things fairly minimal with a cherry red lip and styled her brunette tresses parted slightly to the side.

Needless to say, no one is doing the Y2K revival like Olivia Rodrigo.