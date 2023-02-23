The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on March 12, and this year, the ceremony will have a huge elephant in the room. This will be the first Oscars since Will Smith stormed onstage and slapped Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, resulting in his resignation from the Academy and a 10-year ban from the ceremony. Luckily, the Academy is enlisting some strong star power in his absence.

Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the Oscars nominations this year with an impressive 11 nods, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quiet on the Western Front trail behind with nine nominations each, including Best Picture. Yeoh faces off against Cate Blanchett for TÁR, Michelle Williams for The Fabelmans, Ana de Armas for Blonde, and Andrea Riseborough, whose unexpected nomination for To Leslie caused the Academy to launch an investigation into the film’s campaign tactics.

The 2023 Oscars will air live from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on March 12. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2023 Academy Awards.

Who Will Perform At The 2023 Oscars?

On Feb. 23, ABC announced that Rihanna will perform at the 2023 Oscars in her Academy Awards debut, following her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show, where she announced that she was pregnant with her second child. The Grammy winner is set to perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is nominated for Best Original Song and marks her first nod.

Producers will confirm more performers in the coming weeks. Other potential performers include Lady Gaga, who’s also nominated for Best Original Song for “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick; Mitski and David Byrne, who are up for “This Is A Life” from Everything Everywhere All At Once; and Sofia Carson, who sings Diane Warren’s nominated track “Applause” from Tell It Like A Woman, marking the songwriter’s landmark 14th nod in the category.

Who Is Hosting The 2023 Oscars?

Jimmy Kimmel is set to emcee the 2023 Academy Awards, marking his third time on hosting duties, joining Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as three-time hosts. The late-night host famously hosted the show in 2017, when La La Land was mistakenly announced as Best Picture instead of the actual winner Moonlight and Kimmel had to navigate the debacle to end the show, making him a safe choice to helm the first Oscars since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

Who Will Present At The 2023 Oscars?

Presenters for the 2023 Oscars have yet to be revealed, but producers have promised that more talent will be announced in the coming weeks. This post will be updated as more details come in.