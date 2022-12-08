The 2022 British Fashion Awards are officially behind us — but not without some seriously iconic red carpet moments to fawn over for days and week to come. Among my personal favorites of the star-studded night? Florence Pugh’s strikingly deep scarlet lip, Rita Ora’s mesmerizing mermaid prosthetics, and of course: Lily James’ structural hair bow (that is *literally* made from strands of hair).

James’ inspired hairstyle was expertly coifed and crafted by Halley Brisker, a risk-taking celebrity hairstylist who has worked with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ana de Armas, Nicola Coughlan, and countless more. And undoubtedly inspired by her maximalist gown made of soft tulle and beading à la Rodarte, the duo opted for a ballerina-inspired slicked back bun, made all the more unique with some unbelievably stunning detailing and texture to showcase a (literal) golden blonde hair bow in the back.

Ever-glamorous and filled with a certain grace (that no doubt solidified her former iconic role as the live-action princess, Cinderella), James truly takes the balletcore trend to new heights, elevating low-key ballerina buns and frilly textures to a place of immense elegance and poise. And especially when paired with on-trend chic neutral nails (IYKYK) and a stunningly minimal makeup look, her entire BFA moment balances a feeling of deep luxury, met with an air of effortlessness.

While I myself was totally convinced that the hair bow was made from Lily’s own hair, Brisker revealed in a style breakdown video that the hair piece was actually created using extensions — though she shares that look can easily be swapped with “a velvet bow clip for ease” (and is perfect for the upcoming party season).

It’s clear that the Pam & Tommy star loves experimenting with her tresses — most recently appearing on the Emmys red carpet with very on-trend copper strands. And with her latest foray into the balletcore trend, I can’t wait to see what she steps out glammed in next.