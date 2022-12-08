Celebrity Beauty
Lily James' Hair Bow At The 2022 British Fashion Awards Was Stunning
She took the balletcore trend to new heights.
The 2022 British Fashion Awards are officially behind us — but not without some seriously iconic red carpet moments to fawn over for days and week to come. Among my personal favorites of the star-studded night? Florence Pugh’s strikingly deep scarlet lip, Rita Ora’s mesmerizing mermaid prosthetics, and of course: Lily James’ structural hair bow (that is *literally* made from strands of hair).
James’ inspired hairstyle was expertly coifed and crafted by Halley Brisker, a risk-taking celebrity hairstylist who has worked with the likes of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Ana de Armas, Nicola Coughlan, and countless more. And undoubtedly inspired by her maximalist gown made of soft tulle and beading à la Rodarte, the duo opted for a ballerina-inspired slicked back bun, made all the more unique with some unbelievably stunning detailing and texture to showcase a (literal) golden blonde hair bow in the back.
Ever-glamorous and filled with a certain grace (that no doubt solidified her former iconic role as the live-action princess, Cinderella), James truly takes the balletcore trend to new heights, elevating low-key ballerina buns and frilly textures to a place of immense elegance and poise. And especially when paired with on-trend chic neutral nails (IYKYK) and a stunningly minimal makeup look, her entire BFA moment balances a feeling of deep luxury, met with an air of effortlessness.
While I myself was totally convinced that the hair bow was made from Lily’s own hair, Brisker revealed in a style breakdown video that the hair piece was actually created using extensions — though she shares that look can easily be swapped with “a velvet bow clip for ease” (and is perfect for the upcoming party season).
It’s clear that the Pam & Tommy star loves experimenting with her tresses — most recently appearing on the Emmys red carpet with very on-trend copper strands. And with her latest foray into the balletcore trend, I can’t wait to see what she steps out glammed in next.