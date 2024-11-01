It’s become a Halloween tradition for celebrities to showcase their elaborate costumes online, and this year Paris Hilton won the holiday with a costume inspired by the princess of pop.

On Thursday, Oct. 31, the heiress-turned-reality star unveiled her Halloween costume to her 26.5 million Instagram followers. For the second year in a row, Hilton dressed as her longtime BBF Britney Spears and recreated one of the singer’s most iconic looks.

Paris’ Britney Tribute

In an IG gallery post, the Simple Life star posed in Spears’ legendary schoolgirl outfit from the 1998 music video for “Baby One More Time.”

Hilton’s Halloween ‘fit included a gray cardigan and matching mini skirt, and a white button-down shirt tied across her midriff, leaving her cleavage on full display.

Paris Hilton dressed as Britney Spears. Instagram/@parishilton

She finished off the Spears-inspired look with black knee-high socks and platform loafers. Hilton also put her staple blonde locks into braided pigtails held together with fuzzy pink hairbands.

“It’s Britney bitch. Love you icon,” she captioned the Halloween post, which her fans more than approved of. “One icon paying homage to another,” one user commented, while another declared, “Paris always wins Halloween!”

Paris’ “Toxic” Costume

This isn’t the first time Hilton has turned to Spears for some Halloween inspo. In 2023, she recreated the singer’s iconic flight attendant look from her “Toxic” music video — and totally nailed it.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Hilton’s airport-ready attire was a close match to Spears’ original 2003 look, and the costume included a replica of the singer’s turquoise blue mini, complete with metallic silver trimming, winged sleeves, and various spicy cut-outs.