For the cooler, cozier winter months: Warm and nostalgic vanilla fragrances and candles are truly an expected mainstay (alongside more spiced aromas, too). But when it comes to sweet summertime, it’s all about bringing those newly awakened, oh so juicy, and flirtatious vibes with your signature scent, lacquered manicure and pedicure moment, on-trend “coconut girl” fits, and beyond.

In other words? Yummy fruity perfumes are a serious green flag for beachside getaways and beyond — and the juicy, nostalgic aromas of peaches, in particular, are *everything* throughout the warmest season.

When it comes to the magical world of fragrance, the familiar scent of peaches is surprisingly versatile, though most often adding an air of youthfulness that is honeyed, sun-kissed, and sweet to any perfume. Though in countless perfume creations from indie and luxe name brands alike, the effect can be a bit more bitter and bold, therein venturing into much more mature and sophisticated territories.

If you just so happen to be in need of some newness for the summer season, here are the most unique (and equally lovely) perfumes that are filled with the memory-inducing aroma of peaches — so much so that each will transport your senses to fruit-filled orchards.

1 Tom Ford Bitter Peach Eau De Parfum Sephora $395 Where a playfulness meets some seriously luxurious sophistication, Tom Ford's Bitter Peach is brimming with notes of ripened peach, sunny blood orange, and earthy patchouli.

2 Brown Girl Jane Bahia Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $62 Bahia achieves true olfactive serenity as the aromas of sheer peach nectar, golden gardenia, and sensual cedarwood swirl around your senses.

3 Chanel COCO Eau de Toilette Sephora $136 Nothing is quite as luxurious and elegant as perfumes from Chanel — and Coco is truly no different. As for the key notes? Spiced clove, luminous peach, and full-bodied Tonka take centerstage.

4 Memo Paris Madurai Eau de Parfum Bloomingdale's $310 Inspired by memories of India, Madurai is pure opulence, as luxurious jasmine and otherworldly sandalwood are made a bit brighter with hints of juicy, sun-filled peach.

6 SKYLAR Peach Fields Eau de Parfum Sephora $90 Youthful and sweet, Peach Fields is defined by notes of cloud-like sandalwood, floral osmanthus, and of course, juicy white peach.

10 Bel Rebel Peach Me Perfume REVOLVE $210 A unisex fragrance that is meant to be shared, Peach Me is made all the more flirtatious and fun with the aromas of mango, peach, coconut, orange, cinnamon, and more.

11 Demeter Fragrance Library Peach Pick-Me-Up Cologne Spray Demeter Fragrance Library $35.70 Demeter's collection of fragrances are unique in that they feature individual notes, encouraging layering and play. If you're on the market for a juicy perfume, its Peach is reminiscent of warm, peach-filled orchards.

12 Jo Malone London Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne Sephora $155 With a collection of aromas inspired by the beauty of nature, Jo Malone London's Nectarine Blossom & Honey, too, is a delightful treat to the senses as the scents of mouthwatering nectarine, fresh peach, and thick honey unfold.

13 Liis Floating Eau de Parfum REVOLVE $165 Crafted to bottle up those feelings of carefree, weightless days so associated with summer, Floating is filled with bergamot, peach, woods, and clean linen.

14 Byredo Bibliothèque Eau de Parfum Bloomingdale's $290 Inspired by old-age libraries filled with leather-bound books, Bibliothèque is enriched with a unique combination of juicy peach, decadent plum, earthy violet, cozy vanilla, and of course, worn leather.

15 Tocca Lilliana Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $80 An elegantly floral fragrance dripping in the juices of peaches and neroli, Lilliana was inspired by the joyful parties that defined the roaring '20s.

16 Moschino Toy 2 Bubble Gum Eau de Toilette Ulta $89 A perfume that gives big Barbie energy in more ways than one, Toy 2 Bubble Gum is defined by notes of candied citruses, juicy fruits, and a unique bubble gum accord that brings with it a sense of nostalgia, playfulness, and youth.

17 Heretic Parfum Dirty Peach Eau De Parfum Bluemercury $125 A truly modern and unique expression of what peaches smell like, Dirty Peach is where tart peach skin meets the sweetness of sun-kissed jasmine petals.