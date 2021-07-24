6 Peak '90s Friends Looks You Can Perfectly Recreate With 2021 Pieces

For the ten-year span that Friends was on air, it became the most popular show on TV at the time, and redefined the sitcom for years to come. But the glorious years from 1994 to 2004 that Chandler, Joey, Monica, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross were on screen, the Friends cast also represented what was going on in the sartorial world with their ’90s style.

The baby tees, the T-shirts layered under slip dresses, mini (and maxi) skirts, cardigans galore, oversized denim and – of course – the “Rachel” haircut, were both inspired by and also inspired the general public, creating a ripple effect of '90s fashion. Between Monica, Phoebe, and Rachel, the Friends cast seemed to have every '90s fashion trend covered.

Phoebe was on the bohemian end, Monica aced the mini skirts and baby tees style, and Ralph Lauren employee Rachel took the reins when it came to nailing office sophistication. But all three meddled in other '90s styles too. Grungy slip dresses? Done. Mom jeans? Check. Maxi silhouettes? Tick.

With the Friends Reunion special finally released this year, it isn’t the only trip down memory lane, '90s fashion is having a renaissance too, and the girls from Friends '90s outfits are still pretty influential today. Read on for a stylish trip down memory lane for some peak '90s looks from Friends that you can still wear today, using 2021 pieces.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Rachel’s Denim Dungarees Courtesy of CB We could have picked any number of Rachel Green outfits to try to recreate, but there is something about this denim-dungerees-ulility-jacket combo that is timeless. Sure, the “Rachel” haircut makes it notoriously ‘90s, but pair it with contemporary accessories and its a go-to summer style.

Structured Navy Jacket Short Buttoned Jacket La Redoute £75 £48.75 Buy On La Redoute A structured navy jacked is a wardrobe staple.

White Trainers Adidas Originals X Wales Bonner Leather-trimmed Canvas Sneakers Net-A-Porter £100 Buy On Net-A-Porter White sneakers can tone down any outfit for added cool.

Denim Dungarees Short Denim Dungarees Mango £35.99 Buy On Mango Finding a pair with a loose, but structured fit, is the key to dungarees not going out of style.

Phoebe’s Floral Summer Dress Courtesy of CW Phoebe’s love for a pattern makes a lot of her outfits decidedly ‘90s no matter how you look at them. But one pattern that never seems to go out of style? Floral, of course. Pair with plenty of jewellery and you’re set.

Rope Necklace Silver Tree of Life Pendant Necklace Claire's Accessories £5 £3 Buy On Claire's Black cord necklaces are a definite nod to the ‘90s.

Floral Midi Dress Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress & Other Stories £85 Buy On & Other Stories A floral midi with cap sleeves and sweetheart neckline? What’s not to love.

Monica’s Relaxed Double Denim Courtesy of WB The so-called Canadian Tuxedo goes in and out of style depending on shapes and shades, but one things for sure: it always comes back. Make sure to choose different shades of denim to keep it contemporary.

Light Denim Shirt Denim Shirt H&M £24.99 See On H&M Keep the top half of your double denim loose and airy to avoid verging too far into a ‘90s cliché.

Mid-Wash Mom Jeans Regular Cropped Jeans Arket £59 See On Arket A high-waisted pair of jeans counteracts the looser top half, but a straight leg keeps this pair timeless.

White Plimsolls Cotu Classic White Plimsolls Superga £55 See On Superga Plimsolls. Pumps. Trainers. Whatever you want to call them, they’re the ideal summer shoe.

Rachel’s Sporty ‘Fit Courtesy of WB If Rachel Green lived through the coronavirus pandemic, this is what I imagine she’d be wearing throughout her lockdown. Tracksuit bottoms and a loose-fitting vintage-style top for all of those wfh days. Sure, if she was still at Ralph Lauren the tracksuit would be a slightly more luxurious version, but I imagine her love for loungewear would still hold true.

Green Vintage Tee Daisy Street relaxed T-Shirt With Atlanta Print ASOS £9.99 See On ASOS Ideal for both relaxed Sunday brunches and slouching on the sofa.

Sweatpants Corinna Sweatpants Weekday £30 See On Weekday Because you can never have too many, right?

“Dad” Trainers Women's Trainers New Balance £60 See On New Balance With the return of the “dad trainer” style, Rachel’s sneakers wouldn’t look out of place in 2021.

Monica’s “Routine” Outfit Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Courtesy of Warner Bros What Friends fan could forget ‘The One With The Routine’? Courteney Cox even recreated the dance recently with friend Ed Sheeran for Instagram. The “jeans-and-a-nice-top” trope was perfect for an extravagant New Year’s dance with Ross and a going-out go-to for a lot of women in the ‘90s. But it's stood the test of time, making a comeback of late.

Going-Out Top Leota Metallic Knit Vest Hush £55 £30 Buy On Hush The going-out top of all going-out tops.

Leather Trousers Leather Look High Waisted Slim Fit Jeans Marks & Spencer £39.50 See On M&S A good pair of leather-look trousers for under £40? Bargain.

Phoebe’s “The One That Could Have Been” Brown Suit Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Whilst it's not the most “Phoebe” outfit in the series, her brown suit in ‘The One That Could Have Been’ episode deserves an honourable mention. Not only is it gloriously ‘90s in style but make the blazer loose-fitting, and swap the skirt out for wide-leg trousers and you’re all set with one of the top 2021 trends. Add strappy heeled sandals and a cropped top for a summer wedding, or keep it modest with a collarless shirt for the office.

Loose-fit Blazer Cutline Loose Fit Detail Blazer NA-KD £40.95 See On NA-KD A wider, looser-fitting blazer keeps the style timeless.

High-waist Trousers High Waist Folded Suit Pants NA-KD £40.95 See On NA-KD Swap out the skirt suit for a high-waisted pair of trousers.