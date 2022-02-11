Another day, another TikTok beauty hack. The one that’s been taking FYPs by storm lately involves using your eyebrow pencil and blush to create the perfect lip shade. Feeling skeptical? So was I. But naturally, I had to try it to see what the hype was about and — most importantly — if it actually works.
Not gonna lie: I don’t hate the results. Mixing a bright pink blush with my black brow pencil tones down the intensity of the pink and turns it into a bright mauve that I do like. (I smudged the eyebrow pencil so that it blended in completely as I’m personally not a fan of such a visible lip liner, but others seem to keep a defined lip liner look so it’s really up to personal preference.)
Below are seven ways creators, all with different eyebrow and blush shades, have rocked and loved the beauty hack, and two who are feeling “meh” about it. If you’ve been wondering how to find the perfect lip color, this may be worth a try.