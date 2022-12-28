Turning heads among her fans, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor took to Instagram to share her latest style shift. As a bonafide beauty muse, everything from the actor’s fiery copper tresses to her bangs have made headlines. And whilst the glossy strands she recently debuted on Instagram may not be as dramatic, they definitely made an impact amongst her fans who flooded the comments section with heart eye emojis.

The look, courtesy of stylist Ivan Arniaud, sees the darker, edgier brunette lob and eyebrow-grazing fringe the actor first sported in the summer of 2022 styled into a sophisticated ‘do complete with tousled waves and trending curtain bangs. Aside from the polished look’s subtle movement, the thing that garnered the most attention was its glossy finish, which the actor and Wedo Professional ambassador puts down to her haircare regime.

When it comes to caring for coloured strands, we’ve spoken to enough hair experts to known that keeping hair hydrated makes a big difference to the vibrancy, health, and longevity of your look — something the actor has covered with her hair routine.

“The weDo Light & Soft No Plastic Shampoo Bar for Fine or Normal Hair is one of my favourites and the weDo/ Professional Light & Soft Conditioner really helps keep my hair shiny and healthy. Every week or so I use the weDo/Professional Light & Soft Hair Mask for Fine Hair which smells amazing and keeps it shiny, healthy, and easy to comb through,” shared the actor as she swished her glossy locks in front of the camera.