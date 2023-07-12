One of the most exciting things about doing your nails is picking out your next color or design. Sometimes, however, you land on a mani that you’re so in love with that you want to wear it again (and again). This recently happened to me after getting baby pink glazed donut nails — they looked so gorgeous that I decided I would recreate this exact mani forevermore. And that says a lot, coming from a bona fide mani chameleon who tends to get vastly different colors and designs on my fingertips every two weeks.

Of course, it’s hard to deny the appeal of the classic, Hailey Bieber-beloved glazed donut manicure. Just like the rest of the world, I’ve been obsessed with chrome nails for months because of her. But there’s something so perfect about a light pink polish with a chrome finish: It looks like strawberry icing on a birthday cake, or like a My Little Pony pink. It’s Barbiecore meets soft-girl. It’s like a shiny rose quartz crystal. It’s just so pretty, and adds a touch of coquette aesthetic to the OG white glazed mani — and I can’t get enough of it.

The design is also customizable, so if you want a brighter pink or a glazed finish on top of a French mani, that’s fine — you can play around with it. Personally, I'm all about a soft bubblegum pink with white chrome on top, but you do you.

If you’re bored with your go-to nail polish shades and want some inspo, keep scrolling to gaze upon the most gorgeous pink glazed donut nails... and prepare to ask your nail technician for the lewk at your next mani appointment.

1 Strawberry Icing Make your fingertips look like the best part of a cake: the frosting. These almond-shaped nails are glazed to perfection.

2 Pink French Mani Take your love of glazed pink nails and combine it with a French design for a new take on a classic.

3 Rhinestone-Studded To really make your glazed manicure turn heads, paint some twinkling stars and adorn your nail beds with rhinestones. Chic.

4 Mirrored Chrome The combo of pink and mirrored chrome is sure to bring on the compliments.

5 Bubblegum Chrome Paint your nails a medium shade of pink followed by white chrome, like this creator, for the prettiest Barbiecore mani.

6 Soft Girl Pink Opt for a pink that’s closer to your skin color for a more muted glazed mani that’s a bit more subtle, but still stunning.

7 Almost White Pale nail-loving girlies: Opt for a pearlescent take on glazed pink with an almost-white pink base underneath the iridescent chrome.

8 Glazed Jelly This bright-pink glazed set has an almost jelly-like finish that screams ’90s-era Limited Too.

9 Silver Finish Swap out white chrome powder for silver for a more metallic finish.

10 Pink Ombré Love an ombré nail? Add some chrome on top for a truly dazzling design.

11 Bright Barbiecore Barbie would definitely rock these tips.

12 Cherry Accents The cherry print design adorning this baby pink glazed set is truly adorable.