Sweet summertime is finally here — and for the beauty lovers of the world, that means that frequent pedicures just became a total top priority for those barefoot moments spent poolside or on a dreamy tropical vacation.

Of course, classic French tips are a very nostalgic go-to pick (that just so happened to define the ’90s), though pretty pops of color and even unexpected bedazzled moments are set to take over the warm summer months.

When it comes to picking the perfect polish color, ICYMI: TikTok has some pretty wild theories. In short? Light blue hues indicate that you’re taken, while white polish allegedly denotes that you are single and perhaps looking for some love (or lust). The nail polish wild cards — shades of pink of purple — are reminiscent of Facebook’s “it’s complicated” relationship status, and are said to mean that you are talking to someone at the moment, but still open to some flirtation.

Whether or not the theories are true (you can obviously be happily married and still love a clean white pedi), you truly can’t go wrong with blush-toned hues on your toes. And case you need some inspiration for your next salon appointment or at-home painting sesh, here are 12 pink pedicure ideas.

1 Rose Milk Latte Swirls For a cozy, cloud-like pedicure that is both understated *and* unique, try some rose-colored swirls.

3 Baby Pink Lip Gloss Nails Trend-setters like Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are all about the minimal mani vibes these days — and truly, nothing screams “quiet luxury” quite like a timeless, high-shine pedicure year round.

4 Abstract Floral For an eye-catching detail that’s anything but basic, these watercolor-like, abstract flower petals are *everything.*

5 Pink French Tips In lieu of a stark white tip, try a pink-lined French pedicure instead.

6 Muted Midtone Pink For the at-home painters, a pretty wash of pink is always an easy go-to pick — and Color Dept. has a few gorgeous midtone hues to try, including Talk To Me (a muted rose) and Razzmatazz (a more vibrant berry pink).

8 A Bit Of Bedazzle Channel Jennifer Lopez with a luxe bedazzled pedicure (ICYMI, the A-lister rocked the look a few months back).

9 Checkerboard Print It goes without saying that the 1990s serve as an endless source of inspiration — and this nostalgic nail art gives all of the playful vibes.

10 Classic Sheer Pink-Hued French Toes When in doubt, French toes are the move.