Beauty
Big Barbie energy.
Sweet summertime is finally here — and for the beauty lovers of the world, that means that frequent pedicures just became a total top priority for those barefoot moments spent poolside or on a dreamy tropical vacation.
Of course, classic French tips are a very nostalgic go-to pick (that just so happened to define the ’90s), though pretty pops of color and even unexpected bedazzled moments are set to take over the warm summer months.
When it comes to picking the perfect polish color, ICYMI: TikTok has some pretty wild theories. In short? Light blue hues indicate that you’re taken, while white polish allegedly denotes that you are single and perhaps looking for some love (or lust). The nail polish wild cards — shades of pink of purple — are reminiscent of Facebook’s “it’s complicated” relationship status, and are said to mean that you are talking to someone at the moment, but still open to some flirtation.
Whether or not the theories are true (you can obviously be happily married and still love a clean white pedi), you truly can’t go wrong with blush-toned hues on your toes. And case you need some inspiration for your next salon appointment or at-home painting sesh, here are 12 pink pedicure ideas.