Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The days are getting longer, the weather is getting warmer, and everyone is reaching into their closets and dusting off their sandals for the upcoming months. With the commencement of sandal season, it’s not an uncommon practice to head to the salon to get your soled scrubbed and toenails painted.
Whether you typically opt for polish-free toes, frequently visit your local nail salon, or always prefer to DIY your pedicures at-home, a classic white pedicure is a look that you simply can’t go wrong (worn alone or incorporated into a more intricate design).
Nadine Abramcyk, co-founder of Tenoverten, recently told Bustle: “A crisp white pedicure and a worn-in pair of cutoffs make for an effortless summer look.” Jin Soon Choi, the founder of cult-fave brand JINsoon, agreed that white hues are perfect for summer and look great when you’re frocking on the beach during a tropical vacation.
Not sure what to get at your next trip to the salon? If you're looking for classic white pedicure designs that will make your toenails look chic in any pair of sandals, here are 15 ideas to use for inspiration.