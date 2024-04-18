The time has officially come to pack away your fave cozy UGG boots and treat your feet to a pedicure refresh, because summer is officially on its way (as is the imminent return of open-toed shoes). While the tried and true warm weather polish colors are to be expected — like bright white and sheer pink — a few of summer 2024’s pedi trends might just surprise you.

“People tend to play it super safe and stick to traditional colors for their pedicures, and it's totally understandable,” manicurist and Ciate London founder, Charlotte Knight, tells Bustle. “My summer 2024 pedicure predictions combine this safety, with a couple of trends that are still super approachable.”

In other words: in between your go-to neutrals, you might want to try something a bit more eye-catching and unique — like a Baywatch-esque cherry red or even a cool-girl chrome finish.

In need of some nail inspiration ahead of your upcoming summertime plans? Below, find the hottest pedicure polish shades for summer 2024, as shared by some of the top celebrity nail technicians in the industry.

Neon Orange Summer @beautyfrompr In recent months, A-listers like Zendaya and Hailey Bieber have incorporated neon colors into their ’fits. Tom Bachik, an imPRESS ambassador and manicurist to celebs like Margot Robbie and Camila Cabello, says one neon polish shade in particular will be a pedi go-to. “Something a bit unexpected that I love right now are neons, especially neon orange. It’s sure to draw interest,” he says.

When In Doubt, Go For White @symonesnails IMO, white polish has the unique ability to enhance a sun-kissed tan — and Knight agrees. She predicts the polish shade will thrive throughout the upcoming summer months. “White nail polish complements any outfit, giving off a fresh look that brightens your toes. Whether it’s for beach days or a formal event.”

Pretty Pastel Chrome @paiwaloves Chrome is one of the biggest nail art trends RN, claiming mega-fans like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, and countless others. Knight explains that mirror-like pastel polishes, in particular, will reign this summer. “Ice blue nails for the summer may not seem like the most natural pairing, however this shade is skyrocketing to popularity in the makeup category, and is set to do so in the nail category, too,” she says. “Baby blue is a dopamine-boosting shade that isn’t too loud for daily wear, and looks great on all skin tones.”

Unexpected Pink Jelly @kamillionnails With trends like “lip gloss nails” taking over, it’s no wonder ultra-glossy, jelly-like polish formulas are having their main character moment. Knight tells Bustle she expects to see the trend continue on through the summer months, specifically by way of the color pink. “Jelly nails have been catching our attention on Pinterest for a while now, and for good reason,” she says. “You want to pick the best pink for your skin tone — if you have deeper skin, choose a deeper, slightly plum-leaning shade, whereas if you’re paler, a cool-toned pale pink would be a great choice.” For those who want to amp up the trendiness factor on their jelly pedi, Edwards notes that jelly polish paired with aura nail art looks whimsical. The celeb-approved nail art trend is surprisingly easy to recreate for at-home nail painters.

Pearly Mermaidcore Toes @saigonnailspadalycity It wouldn’t be summer without at least one mermaidcore trend (see: oyster nails) — and this year, girlies are all loving soft, pearlescent shades. “Right now, I am really loving sheer reflective colors,” says Edwards. “They can be worn alone or layered, [and] are so much fun to play with.”

Cherry Red @deynn_nails There’s something endlessly alluring about red nails — and Knight agrees that the classic shade is a major green flag for summer. “Cherry red is a shade that just feels so sexy, whilst also appealing to all age demographics” she says. “It’s the perfect pedi shade as it will look great with your white, black, or animal print swimwear.”

A Simple Wash Of Ballet Pink @angel_nails.ashdod Not so much into vivid color? Edwards says when in doubt, a sheer shade of balletcore pink is perfect for everyday wear.