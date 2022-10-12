Halloween

50 Plus-Size Halloween Costumes That Are Both Chic & Spooky

Consider your costume planned.

Fall is here and in full effect, which of course means spooky season. Fashion month has come to a close, Starbucks has dropped its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Hollywood is bringing a Hocus Pocus sequel that no one asked for, but everyone is thrilled about.

As a plus-size girlie, finding Halloween costume ideas in my size is beyond frustrating. Even the seasonal pop-up Spirit Halloween — the Sephora of Halloween products — has limited options when it comes to extended sizes. Their website has only 5 pages of plus-size costumes, compared to 35 pages of women’s costumes in straight sizes — and the options that are available are frumpy and shapeless. Big girls want to be sexy, spooky, and silly too, y’all!

But don’t worry, this year I’ve done some research, bringing you tons of options to shop — from the sultry, cheeky costumes, to the quirky and cute. Whatever your Halloween aesthetic, brands like Torrid, Yandy, Ashley Stewart, FashionNova, and more have you covered for all your costume needs.

Take a look through 50 plus-size Halloween costume ideas ahead. Whether you want to go for a classic movie reference or a comical costume, I’ve gathered more than enough options for you to start planning your Halloweekend looks.

Lydia Deetz

Beetlejuice is a cult classic, but the real star of the film is Winona Ryder’s character Lydia and her angsty teen gothic style. Recreate her wedding look with this fiery midi.

Poison Ivy

Was Poison Ivy really a villain or just a misunderstood vigilante? Either way, she serves for Halloween every year.

The Little Mermaid

If your Halloween plans involve being outdoors, this longsleeve, two-piece set is perfect.

Alice in Wonderland

Killstar is a go-to for alternative fashion, and this dress works great for an Alice in Wonderland costume.

Playboy Bunny

Not only is the Playboy Bunny uniform iconic (and designed by icon Zelda Wynn Valdes), but this costume has some of Playboy’s historic moments captured on the corset.

Mean Girls

This costume is a very specific callback to the scene in Mean Girls where the Plastics perform “Jingle Bell Rock” in sexy latex Santa outfits.

Cute Cow

I love a comedic costume, and not only is the idea of dressing up like a cow funny — especially as a plus-size woman taking control of the joke — but the milk crossbody sends me. If you’re a makeup girlie, a cow nose is an absolute must.

Wednesday Addams

The classic creepy girl is finally getting her own series on Netflix and her sartorial style is so easy to emulate.

Baywatch

I would quite simply *love* to see a plus-size Baywatch babe this Halloween.

Flapper

The roaring ‘20s may not have been a hoot for everyone (ie: anyone non-white and non-cisgender man), but the looks still slap, I can’t lie.

French Maid

Is the French maid costume overdone? Maybe. But in latex? I’m here for it.

Mad Hatter

A costume this over the top calls for extreme makeup reminiscent of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland

Harley Quinn

From Suicide Squad to Birds of Prey, fans have gotten to see different sides of Harley Quinn on the big screen. It’s time for a plus-size version.

American Horror Story: Coven

Whether you channel American Horror Story: Coven’s Misty Night or her witchy idol Stevie Nicks, Killstar has you covered.

Beetlejuice

Plus-size couple costume alert! Match with Lydia and you’ll make the cutest creepy couple.

Sandy from Grease

Red pumps and a red lip are a must for this look, as is Grease karaoke.

Queen of Hearts

Love the regality and style of this costume, as a more steampunk approach to Alice in Wonderland’s queen of hearts.

Holly Golightly

This costume calls for consuming multiple martinis, à la Holly Golightly.

Cheetah

Don’t forget the cat ears.

Cruella de Vil

A Cruella de Vil costume is a pretty simple one to achieve once you have the main outfit. Of course, a black and white wig is a must.

Sailor Moon

Who better to rep than ‘90s feminist icon, Sailor Moon?

Elastigirl

The queen of curves and kicking ass.

Velma

Get the whole Mystery Gang together, starting with the brains of the operation.

Daphne

This costume comes with the wig and ascot, so you can live out your full Scooby Doo fantasy.

Pikachu

This Pikachu mini dress comes with everything you need to be the most reliable Pokémon of the series.

Red Power Ranger

FashionNova has your back with Halloween costumes this year, including this Red Power Ranger look, which comes complete with a matching red wig.

Bat

Catch me flapping my wings all around the costume party in this look.

Freddy Krueger

Bonus points if you go full Freddy Krueger with the prosthetics.

Snow White

Where my Disney adults at?!

Lola Bunny

You’ll be ready for an impromptu game of hoops in this costume.

Josie and the Pussycats

This outfit is perfect for a karaoke costume party.

Dynamite

This TNT costume comes complete with a latex bodysuit and fuse hat. So hot.

Cher Horrowitz

The ‘90s icon has so many lines that you’ll find yourself quoting all night (as if!). Great as a solo look or a bestie duo with Dionne Davenport.

A League Of Their Own

With the release on the series adaptation of A League of Their Own, there’s sure to be plenty of Dotties this Halloween.

Hippie

It’s all about peace and love, man.

Strawberry

This costume looks like it smells like a strawberry scratch and sniff, which every ‘90s kid knows was the supreme flavor.

Pretty Woman

Model Tess Holliday rocked the iconic Pretty Woman cutout dress with her flowing red locks. You can too.

Wonder Woman

With your lasso of truth, you’ll be kicking butt and taking names in this Wonder Woman look.

Cowgirl

Does this go with the cow costume perfectly or what?

Ms. Frizzle

Ms. Frizzle was the icon who got millennial kids into learning — basically, the ultimate nostalgic costume idea.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Basic, but cute.

Popcorn

Sweet and salty, just like you.

Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit served as early inspiration for curvy girls everywhere, so she is a personal favorite of mine.

Little Bo Peep

A nursery rhyme classic that makes for a hot af costume.

13 Going on 30

The iconic 13 Going On 30 dress lives rent free in pre-teen mind. With this dress, you can finally live out your Jennifer Garner fantasy.

Captain America

Convince the whole squad to dress as Avengers and you might just win the costume contest this year.

Fembot

Villians have never looked so good.

Tinkerbell

A sassy fairy who dies from not getting enough attention? Goals tbh.

Minnie Mouse

A Minnie Mouse costume is perfect on its own, or as a couple’s costume with your Mickey. You can even make it a group affair with Pluto, Goofy, and the gang.

Sexy Pennywise? Yep, into it.