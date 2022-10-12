Fall is here and in full effect, which of course means spooky season.
Fashion month has come to a close, Starbucks has dropped its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Hollywood is bringing a that no one asked for, but everyone is thrilled about. Hocus Pocus sequel
As a plus-size girlie, finding
Halloween costume ideas in my size is beyond frustrating. Even the seasonal pop-up Spirit Halloween — the Sephora of Halloween products — has limited options when it comes to extended sizes. Their website has only 5 pages of plus-size costumes, compared to 35 pages of women’s costumes in straight sizes — and the options that are available are frumpy and shapeless. Big girls want to be sexy, spooky, and silly too, y’all!
But don’t worry, this year I’ve done some research, bringing you tons of options to shop — from the sultry, cheeky costumes, to the quirky and cute. Whatever your Halloween aesthetic, brands like Torrid, Yandy, Ashley Stewart, FashionNova, and more have you covered for all your costume needs.
Take a look through 50 plus-size Halloween costume ideas ahead. Whether you want to go for a classic movie reference or a comical costume, I’ve gathered more than enough options for you to start planning your Halloweekend looks.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice is a cult classic, but the real star of the film is Winona Ryder’s character Lydia and her angsty teen gothic style. Recreate her wedding look with this fiery midi. Poison Ivy
Was Poison Ivy really a villain or just a misunderstood vigilante? Either way, she serves for Halloween every year.
The Little Mermaid
If your Halloween plans involve being outdoors, this longsleeve, two-piece set is perfect.
Alice in Wonderland
Killstar is a go-to for alternative fashion, and this dress works great for an
Alice in Wonderland costume. Mean Girls
This costume is a very specific callback to the scene in
Mean Girls where the Plastics perform “Jingle Bell Rock” in sexy latex Santa outfits. Cute Cow
I love a comedic costume, and not only is the idea of dressing up like a cow funny — especially as a plus-size woman taking control of the joke — but the milk crossbody sends me. If you’re a makeup girlie, a cow nose is an absolute must.
Baywatch
I would quite simply *love* to see a plus-size
Baywatch babe this Halloween. Flapper
The roaring ‘20s may not have been a hoot for everyone (ie: anyone non-white and non-cisgender man), but the looks still slap, I can’t lie.
French Maid
Is the French maid costume overdone? Maybe. But in latex? I’m here for it.
Mad Hatter
A costume this over the top calls for extreme makeup reminiscent of Tim Burton’s
Alice in Wonderland Harley Quinn
From
Suicide Squad to Birds of Prey, fans have gotten to see different sides of Harley Quinn on the big screen. It’s time for a plus-size version. American Horror Story: Coven
Whether you channel
American Horror Story: Coven’s Misty Night or her witchy idol Stevie Nicks, Killstar has you covered. Beetlejuice
Plus-size couple costume alert! Match with Lydia and you’ll make the cutest creepy couple.
Sandy from Grease
Red pumps and a red lip are a must for this look, as is
Grease karaoke. Queen of Hearts
Love the regality and style of this costume, as a more steampunk approach to
Alice in Wonderland’s queen of hearts. Holly Golightly
This costume calls for consuming multiple martinis, à la Holly Golightly.
Cheetah
Don’t forget the cat ears.
Cruella de Vil
A Cruella de Vil costume is a pretty simple one to achieve once you have the main outfit. Of course, a black and white wig is a must.
Sailor Moon
Who better to rep than ‘90s feminist icon, Sailor Moon?
Elastigirl
The queen of curves and kicking ass.
Velma
Get the whole Mystery Gang together, starting with the brains of the operation.
Daphne
This costume comes with the wig and ascot, so you can live out your full
Scooby Doo fantasy. Pikachu
This Pikachu mini dress comes with everything you need to be the most reliable Pokémon of the series.
Red Power Ranger
FashionNova has your back with Halloween costumes this year, including this Red Power Ranger look, which comes complete with a matching red wig.
Bat
Catch me flapping my wings all around the costume party in this look.
Freddy Krueger
Bonus points if you go full Freddy Krueger with the prosthetics.
Snow White
Where my Disney adults at?!
Lola Bunny
You’ll be ready for an impromptu game of hoops in this costume.
Josie and the Pussycats
This outfit is perfect for a karaoke costume party.
Dynamite
This TNT costume comes complete with a latex bodysuit and fuse hat. So hot.
Cher Horrowitz
The ‘90s icon has so many lines that you’ll find yourself quoting all night (as if!). Great as a solo look or a bestie duo with Dionne Davenport.
A League Of Their Own
With the release on the series adaptation of
, there’s sure to be plenty of Dotties this Halloween. A League of Their Own Hippie
It’s all about peace and love, man.
Strawberry
This costume looks like it smells like a strawberry scratch and sniff, which every ‘90s kid knows was the supreme flavor.
Pretty Woman Model Tess Holliday rocked the iconic Pretty Woman cutout dress with her flowing red locks. You can too. Wonder Woman
With your lasso of truth, you’ll be kicking butt and taking names in this Wonder Woman look.
Cowgirl
Does this go with the cow costume perfectly or what?
Ms. Frizzle
Ms. Frizzle was the icon who got millennial kids into learning — basically, the ultimate nostalgic costume idea.
Popcorn
Sweet and salty, just like you.
Jessica Rabbit
Jessica Rabbit served as early inspiration for curvy girls everywhere, so she is a personal favorite of mine.
Little Bo Peep
A nursery rhyme classic that makes for a hot af costume.
13 Going on 30
The iconic
13 Going On 30 dress lives rent free in pre-teen mind. With this dress, you can finally live out your Jennifer Garner fantasy. Captain America
Convince the whole squad to dress as Avengers and you might just win the costume contest this year.
Fembot
Villians have never looked so good
. Tinkerbell
A sassy fairy who dies from not getting enough attention? Goals tbh.
Minnie Mouse
A Minnie Mouse costume is perfect on its own, or as a couple’s costume with your Mickey. You can even make it a group affair with Pluto, Goofy, and the gang.
Sexy Pennywise? Yep, into it.
