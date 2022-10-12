Fall is here and in full effect, which of course means spooky season. Fashion month has come to a close, Starbucks has dropped its annual Pumpkin Spice Latte, and Hollywood is bringing a Hocus Pocus sequel that no one asked for, but everyone is thrilled about.

As a plus-size girlie, finding Halloween costume ideas in my size is beyond frustrating. Even the seasonal pop-up Spirit Halloween — the Sephora of Halloween products — has limited options when it comes to extended sizes. Their website has only 5 pages of plus-size costumes, compared to 35 pages of women’s costumes in straight sizes — and the options that are available are frumpy and shapeless. Big girls want to be sexy, spooky, and silly too, y’all!

But don’t worry, this year I’ve done some research, bringing you tons of options to shop — from the sultry, cheeky costumes, to the quirky and cute. Whatever your Halloween aesthetic, brands like Torrid, Yandy, Ashley Stewart, FashionNova, and more have you covered for all your costume needs.

Take a look through 50 plus-size Halloween costume ideas ahead. Whether you want to go for a classic movie reference or a comical costume, I’ve gathered more than enough options for you to start planning your Halloweekend looks.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Lydia Deetz Beetlejuice Lydia Midi Dress Torrid Size M-6X $99.50 See on Torrid Beetlejuice is a cult classic, but the real star of the film is Winona Ryder’s character Lydia and her angsty teen gothic style. Recreate her wedding look with this fiery midi.

Poison Ivy Poisonous Villain Amazon Size 1XL-5XL $77.12 See on Amazon Was Poison Ivy really a villain or just a misunderstood vigilante? Either way, she serves for Halloween every year.

The Little Mermaid Mermaid Two Piece Dress Torrid Size M-6X $99.50 See on Torrid If your Halloween plans involve being outdoors, this longsleeve, two-piece set is perfect.

Alice in Wonderland Every Mourning Collar Dress Killstar Size XS-4XL $52.99 See on Killstar Killstar is a go-to for alternative fashion, and this dress works great for an Alice in Wonderland costume.

Mean Girls Naughty Jingle Bell Babe 4 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS-3X $89.99 $53.99 See on Fashion Nova This costume is a very specific callback to the scene in Mean Girls where the Plastics perform “Jingle Bell Rock” in sexy latex Santa outfits.

Cute Cow Bessie The Cow Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart I love a comedic costume, and not only is the idea of dressing up like a cow funny — especially as a plus-size woman taking control of the joke — but the milk crossbody sends me. If you’re a makeup girlie, a cow nose is an absolute must.

Baywatch Bae Watch Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $69.50 $48.65 See on Ashley Stewart I would quite simply *love* to see a plus-size Baywatch babe this Halloween.

Flapper Flapper Plus Size Costume Amazon Size 1XL-3XL $34.65 See on Amazon The roaring ‘20s may not have been a hoot for everyone (ie: anyone non-white and non-cisgender man), but the looks still slap, I can’t lie.

French Maid Maid For You Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $89.50 $62.65 See on Ashley Stewart Is the French maid costume overdone? Maybe. But in latex? I’m here for it.

Mad Hatter Mad Hatter Halloween Costume Amazon Size XS-6X $84.99 See on Amazon A costume this over the top calls for extreme makeup reminiscent of Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland

Harley Quinn Crazy Quinn Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $69.50 $48.65 See on Ashley Stewart From Suicide Squad to Birds of Prey, fans have gotten to see different sides of Harley Quinn on the big screen. It’s time for a plus-size version.

American Horror Story: Coven Misty Night Maxi Dress Killstar Size XS-4XL $84.99 See on Killstar Whether you channel American Horror Story: Coven’s Misty Night or her witchy idol Stevie Nicks, Killstar has you covered.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Ponte Tailored Blazer Torrid Size M-6X $95.50 See on Torrid Plus-size couple costume alert! Match with Lydia and you’ll make the cutest creepy couple.

Sandy from Grease Bad Sandy Costume Yandy Size 1X-5X $74.95 $44.89 See on Yandy Red pumps and a red lip are a must for this look, as is Grease karaoke.

Queen of Hearts Heart Queen Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $99.50 $69.65 See on Ashley Stewart Love the regality and style of this costume, as a more steampunk approach to Alice in Wonderland’s queen of hearts.

Holly Golightly Breakfast With An Icon 6 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS-3X $109.99 $65.99 See on Fashion Nova This costume calls for consuming multiple martinis, à la Holly Golightly.

Cheetah Sweet Revenge Cheetah Print Off Shoulder Maxi Bodycon Dress Rebdolls Size 1X-5X $59.90 See on Rebdolls Don’t forget the cat ears.

Cruella de Vil Disney Cruella Hooded Dress Torrid Size M-6X $109.50 See on Torrid A Cruella de Vil costume is a pretty simple one to achieve once you have the main outfit. Of course, a black and white wig is a must.

Sailor Moon Power Of The Moon 4 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-2X/3X $109.99 $65.99 See on Fashion Nova Who better to rep than ‘90s feminist icon, Sailor Moon?

Elastigirl Call Her Cool 3 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-3X/4X $79.99 $47.99 See on Fashion Nova The queen of curves and kicking ass.

Velma Brainy Babe Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart Get the whole Mystery Gang together, starting with the brains of the operation.

Daphne Detective Damsel 4 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-3X/4X $74.99 $44.99 See on Fashion Nova This costume comes with the wig and ascot, so you can live out your full Scooby Doo fantasy.

Pikachu Catch Me Honey Costume Regular Yandy Size 1X-5X $64.95 See on Yandy This Pikachu mini dress comes with everything you need to be the most reliable Pokémon of the series.

Red Power Ranger Power Sexy Superhero 4 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-3X/4X $41.99 $69.99 See on Fashion Nova FashionNova has your back with Halloween costumes this year, including this Red Power Ranger look, which comes complete with a matching red wig.

Bat Fleece Bat Costume Yandy Size 1X/2X-3X/4X $54.95 See on Yandy Catch me flapping my wings all around the costume party in this look.

Freddy Krueger Nightmare On Elm Street Freddy Mini Dress Torrid Size M-3X $85.50 See on Torrid Bonus points if you go full Freddy Krueger with the prosthetics.

Snow White Snow Apple Princess Costume Yandy Size 1X-5X $86.95 See on Yandy Where my Disney adults at?!

Lola Bunny Basketball Hoop Bunny 5 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-3X/4X $82.99 $49.99 See on Fashion Nova You’ll be ready for an impromptu game of hoops in this costume.

Josie and the Pussycats Show Me Your Spots Costume Yandy Size 1X-5X $66.95 See on Yandy This outfit is perfect for a karaoke costume party.

Dynamite Dynamite! Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart This TNT costume comes complete with a latex bodysuit and fuse hat. So hot.

Cher Horrowitz Get A Clue Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-4X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart The ‘90s icon has so many lines that you’ll find yourself quoting all night (as if!). Great as a solo look or a bestie duo with Dionne Davenport.

Hippie Star Flower Hippie Costume Yandy Size 1X/2X-3X/4X $45.95 See on Yandy It’s all about peace and love, man.

Strawberry Favorite Sweet Treat 4 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size S-3X $89.99 $53.99 See on Fashion Nova This costume looks like it smells like a strawberry scratch and sniff, which every ‘90s kid knows was the supreme flavor.

Wonder Woman Super Babe 5 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-3X/4X $69.99 $41.99 See on Fashion Nova With your lasso of truth, you’ll be kicking butt and taking names in this Wonder Woman look.

Cowgirl Wild West Hottie Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-3X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart Does this go with the cow costume perfectly or what?

Ms. Frizzle Peter Pan Collar Aline Fit and Flare Dress Amazon Size XL-4XL $36.99 See on Amazon Ms. Frizzle was the icon who got millennial kids into learning — basically, the ultimate nostalgic costume idea.

Popcorn Buttery Babe Costume Yandy Size 1X-3X $130.95 See on Yandy Sweet and salty, just like you.

Jessica Rabbit Toon Starlet Halloween Costume Ashley Stewart Size 1X-5X $79.50 $55.65 See on Ashley Stewart Jessica Rabbit served as early inspiration for curvy girls everywhere, so she is a personal favorite of mine.

Little Bo Peep Poplin Classic Doll Dress Torrid Size M-6X $89.50 See on Torrid A nursery rhyme classic that makes for a hot af costume.

13 Going on 30 13 going on 30 Multicolor Cut-out Dress Cider Size 1XL-4XL $20 See on Cider The iconic 13 Going On 30 dress lives rent free in pre-teen mind. With this dress, you can finally live out your Jennifer Garner fantasy.

Captain America Star Spangled Hero 2 Piece Costume Set Fashion Nova Size XS/S-2X/3X $69.99 $41.99 See on Fashion Nova Convince the whole squad to dress as Avengers and you might just win the costume contest this year.

Fembot Plus Sweet Fembot Babe Costume Set Dolls Kill Size 1X-3X $64 $51.20 See on Dolls Kill Villians have never looked so good.

Tinkerbell 4 Piece Pretty Pixie Costume Plus Size Hot Topic Size 1X/2X-3X/4X $69.80 See on Hot Topic A sassy fairy who dies from not getting enough attention? Goals tbh.

Minnie Mouse Plus Coquette Mouse Costume Set Dolls Kill Size 1X-4X $128 $96 See on Dolls Kill A Minnie Mouse costume is perfect on its own, or as a couple’s costume with your Mickey. You can even make it a group affair with Pluto, Goofy, and the gang.