The 94th Academy Awards commenced Sunday night, and, naturally, before the golden statues were handed out, it was all about the red carpet fashion. A few themes emerged — including princess gowns and plenty of sparkle — but red proved the color on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. It’s no wonder why so many of Hollywood’s darlings and Oscar nominees chose the fiery hue that nods to passion, love, hunger, and vibrancy. Simply put: there’s no other color that’s more badass and as likely to turn heads, drop jaws, and make a best-dressed list.
Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross joked with interviewers that she was “serving clavicle” in a plunging Carolina Herrera gown and pointy pumps. Elsewhere on the carpet, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose stunned in a Valentino crop top, tailored pants, and dramatic cape, while Power of the Dog actress Kirsten Dunst graced us in a strapless Christian Lacroix gown that was a swirling sea of red ruffles. Not to be outshone, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu represented for the men in a perfectly tailored red Versace suit with gold details.
Keep scrolling for more of the looks that proved red ruled the 2022 Oscars red carpet.