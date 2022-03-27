The 94th Academy Awards commenced Sunday night, and, naturally, before the golden statues were handed out, it was all about the red carpet fashion. A few themes emerged — including princess gowns and plenty of sparkle — but red proved the color on the Oscars 2022 red carpet. It’s no wonder why so many of Hollywood’s darlings and Oscar nominees chose the fiery hue that nods to passion, love, hunger, and vibrancy. Simply put: there’s no other color that’s more badass and as likely to turn heads, drop jaws, and make a best-dressed list.

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross joked with interviewers that she was “serving clavicle” in a plunging Carolina Herrera gown and pointy pumps. Elsewhere on the carpet, West Side Story star Ariana DeBose stunned in a Valentino crop top, tailored pants, and dramatic cape, while Power of the Dog actress Kirsten Dunst graced us in a strapless Christian Lacroix gown that was a swirling sea of red ruffles. Not to be outshone, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu represented for the men in a perfectly tailored red Versace suit with gold details.

Keep scrolling for more of the looks that proved red ruled the 2022 Oscars red carpet.

Kirsten Dunst Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Power of the Dog star and Best Supporting Actress nominee Kirsten Dunst walked the carpet in a vintage strapless Christian Lacroix gown of swirling ruffles.

Tracee Ellis Ross Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Actress and style icon Tracee Ellis Ross brought boldness to the Oscars red carpet in a plunging Carolina Herrera tea-length gown with matching pointy-toe pumps.

Amy Forsyth Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images CODA actress Amy Forsyth brought drama to the red carpet in this one-shoulder draped number by Marchesa that shows just a little bit of leg.

Rosie Perez David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Multi-hyphenate Rosie Perez oozed Old Hollywood glamor in a crimson-colored halter dress, trailed by a train of tulle.

Simu Liu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Not to be outshone by the women, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu stunned in a red, tapered-leg Versace suit and bow tie.

Marlee Matlin Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images CODA star and deaf community-advocate graced the red carpet in a simply draped gown and platform sandals.

Jennifer Gardner David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actress Jennifer Gardner made a surprise appearance on the carpet in a classically elegant Brandon Maxwell column dress.