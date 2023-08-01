Rihanna Wore A Bra As A Shirt For For Date Night With A$AP Rocky

If a couple that slays together, truly does stay together, then Rihanna and A$AP Rocky must be going strong. Thus far, Rihanna has turned out for date nights in a parade of spicy ensembles. She’s rocked micro mini skirts, no-pants ‘fits, and the Hollywood-favorite naked dress. (A$AP, too, has worn some uber-stylish looks alongside her.)

On Friday, Riri rocked another chic ensemble while out for dinner with her beau in Santa Monica. She donned a powder pink bra as a top that fully flaunted her bump (a favorite styling trick of hers). Meanwhile, she wore wide-leg joggers in the same bubblegum hue and slung them all the way below her belly.

With the baby’s arrival imminent — “any day now” per an Entertainment Tonight report — Rihanna smartly reached for a comfy look. Even her choice of footwear was all about comfort. She traded in her usual strappy snakeskin heels for simple white sneakers.

Because Rihanna never looks basic, even when she’s in loungewear, the mogul elevated her casual ensemble with the most dazzling of accessories. She layered two necklaces — both of which were covered in diamonds — and wore sunnies encrusted with crystals. She further merchandised the look with a metallic silver Fendi Baguette, Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite purse.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Another date night slay.