It’s the year of lingerie — no fashion girl seems to know that better than Rihanna. Through Savage X Fenty, her intimates label, Rih has been launching one intimates collection after another, spicily leaning into the biggest trends. “Mob wife” leopard print? Check. Itty-bitty thongs? Check. Butter yellow with Blair Waldorf tights? Also check.

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Rihanna dropped the label’s most exciting collection to date — in partnership with cult-followed label Diesel. The new limited-edition capsule offers both lingerie and apparel, and highlights the style tenets of both brands: Diesel with its fishnets and reds; Savage X Fenty with its risqué underwear styles.

Since Rihanna typically stars in her label’s campaign materials, she honored the tradition and graced the promo materials to commemorate the partnership. And the resulting look is possibly her spiciest lingerie campaign of all time.

Rihanna’s Snakeskin Bra & Panty Set

In the campaign, the Ocean’s Eight star stripped down to her fiery red skivvies. She wore a red snakeskin slip dress pulled all the way down to her hips, which effectively showcased her underwear set.

Her crop bustier featured three cutouts along the center and straps dangling for the garter. It was also blanketed in a snakeskin pattern, the boldest reptilian print. She paired it with a matching string bikini panty that was pulled high up for a high-cut (and cheeky) effect. The entire set was fabricated in Diesel’s iconic fishnet, lending it a see-through look.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Against a red background, she topped the lingerie set with a contrasting statement piece: an icy blue fuzzy coat.

Her New Styling Hack

Apart from offering lingerie and starring in campaign materials, Rih tends to go the extra step and offer fans underwear styling hacks. Thus far, she’s matched her floral bra to a flower-packed jacket and coordinated her thong with shoes.

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

For this campaign, the “Work” singer found another novel technique and matched her undies with her hair — particularly, its fiery red hue.

Shop Her Look

Along with Rihanna’s set, other see-through slip dresses, corset dresses, tights, and trompe l’oeil sleepwear and denim are also available to shop at Savage X Fenty.