Sabrina Carpenter may still be midway through her Short n Sweet Tour circuit, but she’s officially tossed the “sweet” part of its name altogether — sartorially speaking. Since she kicked it off, her looks — both on stage and off — have only gotten shorter, sheerer, and spicier. Take a look at her most recent photo dump, which was practically a catalog of daring ensembles, aka fashion’s buzziest trends.

Sabrina’s Bra & Panties

Early this week, the “Espresso” singer shared a carousel of saucy outfits seemingly straight out of the lingerie drawer. Fittingly, she captioned it with lyrics from “Bed Chem,” writing: “Said you’re not in my time zone but you wanna be.”

One look, for example, was so “bed”-appropriate. She wore nothing but a fiery red bra (with underwire to boot) as a top, dripping in crystals. Coordinated even in skivvies, she wore matching high-waisted underwear with a frilly lace overskirt.

The Grammy winner further accessorized with more intimates, including a garter belt hooked onto thigh-high mesh stockings. If the sparkly ’fit looks familiar, it’s because it went viral shortly after she wore it to the 2025 BRIT Awards earlier this month. (Though lingerie has been her onstage uniform for a while now, apparently, some viewers complained about the racy outfit.)

Another Lingerie-Inspired Look

Every night on her tour, just when she’s about to sing “Taste,” Carpenter typically wraps herself in a towel before revealing a rhinestone-encrusted strapless bodysuit underneath. Though they typically come in one sparkly hue, this new one she shared was two-toned. It featured black lace trim details with a bedazzled hot pink body.

She paired it with more inky touches, including a garter on each leg.

Her See-Through LBD

Though she was wearing an actual dress in another photo, her LBD was more of a skin accent than a cover. She wore a lacy black dress so see-through that it fully exposed her undergarments. Upping the spicy ante, it also featured a plunging neckline and a micro mini hem.

She accessorized the look with a gigantic heart-shaped belt covered in chunky faux diamonds. The “Feather” songstress also cemented this look with lacy sheer tights, her go-to statement piece.

A style icon in various states of undress.