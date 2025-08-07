The coolest thing a celeb can do is leave their pants at home. EmRata and Sydney Sweeney are frequent devotees of the trend, which Kendall Jenner practically invented. But in the run up to the release of her new album, Man’s Best Friend (out Aug. 29), Sabrina Carpenter has perfected the pantsless look time and time again. At this point, you might start to question if the pop star owns pants at all.

Carpenter has a well-documented love of provocative ‘fits, dating back to her lingerie-inspired wardrobe for her Short N’ Sweet Tour. But, her definitive pantsless moment arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, where she wore a tailored jacket and bodysuit that showed off her legs. From there, her scandalous, sans-bottoms looks only continued.

In her “Manchild” music video, Carpenter posed roadside in a pair of teeny Daisy Dukes. In a recent promo for her upcoming album, she donned yet another cheeky bodysuit. And in her latest shoot ahead of the album’s release, she turned one more bare-legged look.

Sabrina’s Vintage Bloomers

There was not a pair of pants in sight in Carpenter’s latest laundry-themed shoot. On Aug. 6, the singer shared the set of photos to Instagram, with the tongue-in-cheek caption, “Go put on some clothes!” In the shot, she pinned her unmentionables to a clothesline, while wearing a risqué fit with vintage vibes.

Carpenter wore a short, baby blue cape with delicate white lace along the hem. The cape tied in a bow at her neck, revealing just a sliver of bare skin beneath it. She coupled it with a pair of white, ruffled bloomers, while her signature voluminous, retro curls completed the look.

Briefs & Boy Shorts & Bloomers, Oh My!

Going pantsless isn’t just Carpenter’s day job — it’s a lifestyle. In a July 16 post, the star donned a pair of white, poofy boy shorts, and a quarter sleeve crop top with a dramatic ruffle neckline.

Time will tell, but with Man’s Best Friend right around the corner, fans can likely expect many more cheeky looks from Carpenter.