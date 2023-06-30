Since Dua Lipa launched her highly-anticipated collab with Versace in May — a collection she co-designed with Donatella herself — both the fashion set and major players in the music biz have embraced her creations. Mere weeks after its debut, eagle-eyed fans spotted Taylor Swift rocking a butterfly-equipped necklace from the collab during the New Jersey leg of her Eras Tour. Now, a month later, Lipa’s designs were spotted on another A-lister: none other than Swift’s BFF, Selena Gomez.

On Thursday, June 29, the Rare Beauty founder posted a photo on main wearing the collection and captioned the post: “A little Versace/Dua moment.” In the pic, Gomez was swathed in the print the collab has come to be known for — a trifecta of butterflies, ladybugs, and white polka dots. (She posed beside a massive trunk also outfitted in the same print.) While the fabric comes in several styles, from jumpsuits to shorts, Gomez rocked a button-down crop top with a built-in belt bearing Versace’s Medusa medallion.

The Only Murders in the Building star paired the top with a matching mini skirt knotted on one side. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez merchandised the look with white Versace sunnies and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Both Lipa and Versace were thrilled with the ‘fit, taking to Gomez’s comments section to share their excitement. Lipa replied, “angeeeeeeeel!!!!” while Versace simply gushed, “You are STUNNINNNGG!!”

For those wondering, Gomez’s ‘fit is still shoppable. Recreate it with the staples below.