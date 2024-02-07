One thing about Selena Gomez: she rides for her friends. So on Saturday, when her best friend Nicola Peltz Beckham premiered Lola, a film she directed and starred in, Gomez was right there at the screening with her.

Gomez wasn’t just in attendance as Beckham’s cheerleader, either. She fully embraced the BFF role and twinned with Peltz Beckham in a nearly identical corset. Cue “Me & My Girls” by Selena Gomez.

Selena’s Lingerie-Inspired ’Fit

Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, has been leaning into the CEO aesthetic as of late. Her favorite look is wearing a power suit with a saucy, lingerie-centric twist. Think: trousers, a boxy blazer, and a corset. This unexpected three-piece suit has become somewhat of a uniform for the star and she debuted another version just last week.

She returned to her boss aesthetic in a chic black suit by Stella McCartney (a favorite designer of her other best friend, Taylor Swift). Like usual, Gomez started the look with an oversize blazer and wide-leg trousers. She upped her suiting game with a textured corset: a boudoir piece made of white satin.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Put together by her go-to stylist Erin Walsh, Gomez further merchandised her ’fit with skin tone Manolo Blahnik pumps and a customized (read: bedazzled) Valentino Locò clutch.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nichola’s Matching Look

Gomez wasn’t the only one who thought to wear an ivory corset, though. Peltz Beckham also wore a nearly identical piece — though, hers was designed by her mother-in-law, Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham. The Lola star also played into the corporate-inspired aesthetic and wore wide-leg trousers, also in white.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s far from the first time the two friends have worn matching outfits. To ring in 2023, they wore identical shimmering minis (also from Valentino), as well as the same transparent platforms.

They already have matching tattoos, so why not matching outfits?