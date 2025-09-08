Selena Gomez rarely sacrifices comfort for fashion. The actor-singer is known for her timeless yet fabulous wardrobe, ranging from plunging sequined pantsuits and fur coats to classic LBDs (little black dresses) and Old Hollywood gowns. However, she usually makes sure to stay cozy no matter what she wears, taking a cue from fellow style icons like Rihanna.

On Sept. 7, rather than head to the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, Gomez enjoyed a relaxing day off with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, ahead of their upcoming wedding, and posted snapshots on her Instagram Story. She managed to add a little spice to her loungewear look by forgetting to wear pants.

Selena’s Cozy Look

Gomez shared photos from her lazy Sunday, including one of her lounging in the backyard. She donned a classic black tank top with spaghetti straps and a cropped hem. In the true spirit of relaxation, Gomez went pantless, instead sporting a pair of casual, uber-short booty shorts.

Rather than elevate her ’fit with some bling, she got even cozier, completing her look with a pair of black Ugg slippers.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Selena’s Showgirl-Inspired Lingerie

Even when she’s feeling a little spicy, Gomez makes sure to stay comfy. A few weeks prior, she shared a mirror selfie from her cozy bedroom on Instagram, where she also showed subtle support for her BFF Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl with her own sultry look.

She co-signed Showgirl orange by wearing a lingerie-inspired lilac-hued slip dress from Victoria’s Secret, featuring a short hem, orange lace trim lining the collar, and a small leg slit with matching lace.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Naturally, she ditched most of her accessories, simply wearing a pair of matching orange reading glasses — plus her engagement ring, of course.