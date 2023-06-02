Shopping
Bring on the heat.
Hot take: Every wardrobe ought to include at least one sexy bodysuit. First of all because the right one for you will make you feel next-level hot, and second of all because they’re actually quite practical, transitioning seamlessly from bedroom to dinner (and back again) with the right accoutrements.
So, what makes you feel your best? For minimalists, or anyone who loves an easy day-to-night piece, try a simple tank in a neutral shade à la Skims-inspired bodysuits. Simple bodysuits can lean a little more cocktail if they sport a plunging neckline, and more daytime-appropriate with a scoop or high neck; you can even wear the latter to the office with a blazer. A sheer mesh bodysuit with long sleeves is undeniably sexy, but it’ll quickly become a wardrobe staple; wear it over a black bra to up the spice factor, or a camisole if you prefer to be a little more covered up. And for those occasions where you want to summon the heat of a five-alarm fire, there are lingerie-inspired lace bodysuits. Choose one with cutouts, strappy details, or corset-inspired notes like built-in bras and lace-up sides for even more wow.
However you define sexy, there’s a bodysuit to celebrate it. Scroll on to shop 17 sexy bodysuits worth adding to your collection.