Hot take: Every wardrobe ought to include at least one sexy bodysuit. First of all because the right one for you will make you feel next-level hot, and second of all because they’re actually quite practical, transitioning seamlessly from bedroom to dinner (and back again) with the right accoutrements.

So, what makes you feel your best? For minimalists, or anyone who loves an easy day-to-night piece, try a simple tank in a neutral shade à la Skims-inspired bodysuits. Simple bodysuits can lean a little more cocktail if they sport a plunging neckline, and more daytime-appropriate with a scoop or high neck; you can even wear the latter to the office with a blazer. A sheer mesh bodysuit with long sleeves is undeniably sexy, but it’ll quickly become a wardrobe staple; wear it over a black bra to up the spice factor, or a camisole if you prefer to be a little more covered up. And for those occasions where you want to summon the heat of a five-alarm fire, there are lingerie-inspired lace bodysuits. Choose one with cutouts, strappy details, or corset-inspired notes like built-in bras and lace-up sides for even more wow.

However you define sexy, there’s a bodysuit to celebrate it. Scroll on to shop 17 sexy bodysuits worth adding to your collection.

1 This Best-Selling Lace Bodysuit With So Many Pretty Details AvidLove Lace Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon If its best-seller status and 27,000+ ratings is any indication, it’s hard to say no to a bodysuit with as many gorgeous details as this one, from scalloped lace trim to a sheer center cutout and plunging neckline. Other standout features include adjustable criss-cross back straps, a cheeky bottom with snap closure, and wireless lined cups, which allows you to wear this beyond the bedroom, too. Whether you pair it with high-waisted denim and stilettos, a cocktail-appropriate black satin midi skirt, or as a piece of stunning lingerie all on its own, this bodysuit understood the assignment. Positive review: “I really love this! [...] I love that it’s 2-ply lace on the bottom portion [...] It’s a bit stretchy so it doesn’t feel rigid and it’s super [...] sexy! I really wasn’t anticipating loving it so much, but I do! I feel confident in it [...]” Sizes: Small — 4X-Large | Colors: 36 | Material: 65% Cotton, 35% Polyester

2 This Cult-Favorite Bodysuit With Over 23,000 5-Star Ratings REORIA Sleeveless Racerback Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Shoppers are obsessed with this versatile, buttery-soft bodysuit, awarding it an impressive 4.5-star rating after over 31,000 ratings in total. The chic high-neck silhouette cuts in just a tad at the chest, a small, subtle detail that creates an elevated effect, and the snap crotch along the thong bottom ups the convenience factor. The simple seamless silhouette defines minimalist-sexy, pairing well with everything from shorts and sneakers to tuxedo trousers and heels. Plus, it’s double-lined and has just a bit of hold, [so lots of reviewers report feeling confident going braless. Reviewers who preferred extra support have also found (discreet) success with fashion tape and strapless bras. Positive review: “I loved this bodysuit! The quality is great, super buttery soft and double lined so it wasn’t see through. Super comfortable [...] I could easily dress it up or down! [...] Can’t wait to purchase more colors and try different styles!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 24 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

3 A Lacy Lingerie Bodysuit With Eye-Catching Straps Kaei & Shi Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re ready to make a statement, this lacy lingerie-inspired bodysuit is here for it. Featuring a gorgeous lace panel down the center, sheer mesh sides and back, and a sweetheart neckline enhanced with adjustable criss-cross straps, this bodysuit is guaranteed to make you feel sexy. A thong bottom with a snap closure finishes off the look. Thanks to that adorned neckline, this would look amazing worn as a top with some denim and heels. Note that some reviewers recommend wearing nipple pasties or another bra underneath to prevent unwanted show-through. This is also wire-free, so it doesn’t have much support. Positive review: “When I say this is my favorite Amazon purchase, this is my FAVORITE purchase. It fits me extremely well. It's stretchy, beathable, comfortable, it moves with me, and the adjustable straps are a huge plus! I plan on wearing it with a matching bra on the night out in town, and this will be perfect!! [...] Anyone looking for a sexy confidence boost needs to get this.” Sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 65% Nylon, 35% Spandex

4 This Bodysuit With A Criss-Cross Halter Neckline REORIA Criss Cross Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon The criss-cross neck of this bodysuit ties at the back at the neck so you can adjust for fit, creating a daring keyhole cutout in the process. The open back adds to the saucy silhouette, while remaining minimal enough to be blended into a variety of outfits. Complete with a thong bottom (without a snap or button closure) and a thick, double-lined construction that lets you go braless in confidence, this bodysuit would look incredible worn with a fluttery black satin midi skirt and stilettos. Spice level: maximum. Positive review: “This [bodysuit] was so soft and the material was much thicker than I thought it was going to be! Easy to adjust it to your liking since you tie the straps in the back. It was thick enough that I could go without a bra with no problem at all. There was some nice stretch to it too.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 14 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

5 This Popular Seamless Bodysuit With Gentle Compression SHAPERX Seamless Thong Bodysuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon A best-seller on Amazon with 12,000 ratings to date, this bodysuit can be worn as shapewear, thanks to its lightweight, seamless construction, gentle compression, and thong bottom that prevents unwanted VPL, but it’s simple and streamlined enough to wear as a top, too. The compression-free cups promote a natural shape. A snap closure ensures breezy bathroom breaks, and the V-neckline and adjustable spaghetti straps are minimal yet structured design details that can be dressed up or down. You can also choose from brief or shorts styles in this listing, depending on your coverage preference. Positive review: “This may be my favorite thing in my closet. I can wear it under clothes to look perfectly snatched, or just throw some jeans over it for a sexy look. It isn’t too tight like other shape wear but works just as well. So glad I bought it” Sizes: XXS/XS — 4XL/5XL | Colors: 9 | Material: 77% Nylon, 23% Spandex

6 A Skims-Inspired Bodysuit With A Second-Skin Feel PUMIEY High Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon This bodysuit is made of a buttery soft fabric that’ll feel like a dream against your skin — what’s sexier than that? The stretchy, seamless construction is complete with a high neck and cut-in sleeves for a sophisticated, modern aesthetic that’ll look just as good with wide-leg trousers and heels as it will some tailored shorts and flat sandals. It’s also double-lined for the barest hint of compression, plus some nipple coverage if you choose to go braless, and the thong bottom has a snap closure. The range of neutral shades is nothing short of chic, too. Lots of reviewers report that this is a convincing alternative to Skims Fits Everybody bodysuits, as a nice bonus. Positive review: “I work from home and own this in every color, I wear them daily- they're my ‘uniform’. There is little compression other than being form fitting but are the absolute softest material. I hate cotton tops and need to feel comfortable and these are absolutely perfect. They perfectly stretch without pulling anywhere. [...] Gorgeous, a steal for the price, the material is my favorite. I've even put in the dryer. They are the best.” Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 76% Polyamide, 24% Elastane

7 This Low-Key Sexy Racerback Bodysuit With Henley-Style Buttons REORIA Racerback Tank Button Down Bodysuit Amazon $24 See On Amazon Sporty (and functional) henley-style buttons adorn the square neckline of this tank bodysuit, lending it an air of casual, girl-next-door sexiness; racerback straps and the stretchy ribbed fabric only add to the appeal. Featuring a cheeky bottom with snap closure, it would look incredible paired with ripped denim or shorts. If you’re looking for a bodysuit that’s daytime appropriate while still turning up the heat, this one is tough to beat. Positive review: “The fit is perfect. The material is thick enough to not be see-through, but thin enough to stay cool. I’ve washed mine at least 10 times now, and the color is still so vibrant. I love this bodysuit. I ended up ordering 3 more in different colors.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 16 | Material: 95% Cotton, 5% Spandex

8 A Sweet & Sultry Floral Mesh Bodysuit With Lace-Up Sides Lilosy Floral Embroidered Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon There’s a reason sweet and spicy go together, and this floral mesh bodysuit is proof, combining a sheer center panel adorned with floral lace applique, and corset-inspired lace-up side detailing. The sweetheart neckline has the look of an underwire bra, but is unwired for comfort; the adjustable spaghetti straps are connected by an adjustable cross-strap at the open back, and the thong bottom features a snap closure. The delicacy of the fabric would be a delightful contrast against a casual fabric like denim. Positive review: “Literally beautiful! Fits as expected, it’s comfortable, the material is so pretty and wearing it with a pair of jeans and a flowy like linen top is giving. Will be buying it in other colors!” Sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large | Colors: 28 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane

9 This Chic Savage X Fenty Bodysuit That’ll Make You Feel Like A Total Bombshell Savage X Fenty Forever Savage Bodysuit With Rainbow Logo Amazon $50 See On Amazon Leave it to Savage X Fenty to nail the sexy bodysuit category. Equal parts chic and sultry, this one features a high-cut leg and cheeky bottom that’d make the Baywatch crew proud, plus an open back, halter neckline, and extra-plunging neckline that feel sexy in the most modern of ways. The all-black bodice is intercepted with a rainbow foil logo along the waistband that’ll catch the disco light beautifully if you wear it on the dance floor with some high-waisted jeans — or the candlelight if you rock it at home. The power mesh-lined cups offer some support, so you can go braless and let that plunging neckline take center stage, and the super-soft rayon and nylon construction will move and groove with you. Positive review: “Its great quality and looks amazing on.. fit is perfect... it will look amazing alone or with jeans.... can't wait to show it off..” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 1X Plus — 3X Plus | Colors: 1 | Material: 48% Rayon, 44% Nylon, 8% Spandex

10 This Corset-Style Bodysuit With A Built-In Bra & Medium Compression DKNY Sheers Bodysuit Amazon $67 See On Amazon Daring yet refined, this DKNY bodysuit features a corset-style bodice, complete with a built-in underwire bra, sheer mesh panels, and flexible boning that offer medium compression for an effect that’s truly eye-catching. Adjustable, removable tank straps connect to a sheer back with a snap-closure thong bottom. Though it’ll create a seamless silhouette worn underneath your clothes, it’s pretty enough to showcase as a top, too. For a look you can wear for anything from weddings to cocktail parties, pair this with satin trousers, stilettos, and a blazer that nips in slightly at the waist. Positive review: “ Worth the money!! [...] It’s an actual bodysuit to wear with skirts, shorts and jeans. Perfect cup support and It’s fit perfectly!! Looks amazing with high waisted jeans. I got my normal bra size and didn’t have any trouble with the fit” Sizes: 32B — 38C | Colors: 2 | Material: 68% Nylon, 32% Spandex

11 This Long-Sleeved Bodysuit With A Zip Front MANGOPOP Zipper Mock Neck Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon The zipper front of this long-sleeved bodysuit allows you to choose how daring you want your look to be, but even zipped all the way up to showcase the mock neckline, the bodycon fit brings the heat. Two snaps along the tanga bottom make for easy restroom trips. The zipper front qualifies this as a day-to-night option, as well; for evening, unzip as low as you’d like and pair with a denim and stilettos. And if long sleeves aren’t your thing, opt for the short-sleeved or tank styles in this listing. Positive review: “I love this bodysuit. I really appreciate the versatility of being able to keep it modest by zipping it all the way or a little sexy by zipping it down. The material is super comfortable and feels good on the skin. The quality is good it’s not very thick which I like.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 22 | Material: 95% Rayon, 5% Spandex

12 A Gorgeous Lace & Mesh Bodysuit That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Garmol Deep V Lace Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon Stunning from every angle, this front of this bodysuit features a a combination of sheer lace and dotted mesh, with a sheer dotted mesh back. Scalloped lace accentuates the deep V-neckline and side lace panels, while adjustable straps and a thong bottom with snap closure allow you to adjust for fit (and get in and out of the bathroom in a jiff). Plus, reviewers rave about the quality look and feel, despite the under-$25 price tag — and some even reach for this bodysuit over their higher-end options. If you’re heading out for the night, allow the statement-making design and fabric to hold center stage and wear it with a simple pair of high-waisted jeans. The cups don’t provide much support, but they are lined for modesty. Positive review: “Fits perfectly. Not uncomfortable like most lingerie. It is very smooth and comfortable on. It is very well made. I’ve ordered lingerie in the past from other companies and those always look cheap to me. This lingerie is perfect and looks very high end.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 90% Polyester, 10% Spandex

13 A Seamless Bodysuit With A Plunging Neck & Back REORIA Plunge Tank Bodysuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon Seamless and minimal, the simplicity of this tank bodysuit is accentuated by a deep V-neckline that ever-so-subtly draws the eye, plus a plunging V-back that ensures you’ll make a statement going or coming. It’s double-lined, so it won’t be see-through, while the thong bottom with a button closure creates a seamless effect underneath your pants. The simple silhouette will effortlessly blend with any bottoms in your closet, from everyday denim to flowy maxi skirts. You’ll reach for this bodysuit constantly. Positive review: “This bodysuit feels like butter. I can’t even describe it. The color is beautiful as well. [...] I was given so many compliments. I did wear it without a bra and felt like I had enough support to keep the girls looking great. There’s just enough compression to make me feel snatched without being uncomfortable.” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 75% Nylon, 25% Spandex

14 A Stunning Lace Bodysuit With A Deep V-Neckline XAKALAKA Lace Bodysuit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Turn up the heat in this lace bodysuit, which has been awarded over 5,500 five-star ratings to date. Lingerie-inspired details like a scalloped trim and a sheer center panel are guaranteed to make any look pop, even if you’re wearing it at home, sans pants. A deep V-neckline connects to wireless cups and adjustable, criss-cross straps in back, while the scalloped lace detail is continued at the cheeky back (complete with a handy snap closure). This bodysuit would look incredible paired with denim, heels, and a leather jacket, and since it can double as a lace teddy, you can roll right into bed when you get home. Positive review: “Very sexy! This is so comfortable [...] It hugs the right places!! Super super cute and makes you feel so so darn good!” Sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large | Colors: 12 | Material: 100% Polyester

15 This Sheer Mesh Bodysuit In A Geometric Design JomeDesign Sheer Mesh Bodysuit Amazon $18 See On Amazon There are so many ways you can style this bodysuit, but whether you’re wearing it underneath a pair of denim overalls or pairing with stilettos and satin trousers, the sheer fabric and geometric design are pure heat. Featuring long sleeves, a high mock neck, and thong bottom with snap closure, you’ll reach for this bodysuit constantly; you can even dress it down a bit by layering it over a fitted spaghetti strap tank. Positive review: “Super soft, comfortable, and sexy!!! I chose to combine it with a pencil skirt and it complemented the outfit perfectly. Loved it!!!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 2 | Material: Polyester, Spandex

16 This Lacy Long-Sleeved Bodysuit With A Daring V-Neckline Gladiolus Long Sleeve Lace Bodysuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a deep V-neckline accentuated by long sleeves and a bodice in stunning scalloped lace, this bodysuit can’t help its spiciness. The full-coverage bottom features a snap crotch for snappy restroom visits, in an opaque fabric to contrast the daring, translucent lace bodice. Business on the bottom, party on top, pair this with denim bell bottoms and heels for an effortless going-out look. Positive review: “This piece is absolutely lovely! The quality, the feel of the material, the sewing, the design, they are all excellent! I am very very pleased with this. The lace is lovely!” Sizes: Large — 3X-Large | Colors: 4 | Material: 65% Rayon, 35% Spandex