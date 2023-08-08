Back in 2021, the relaxed Nap Dress by Hill House was all over the internet, shooting smocked dresses to stardom. Years later, the style is even buzzier, with celebs like Hailey Bieber, Emma Watson, and Helen Mirren all rocking the style.

Selena Gomez, in particular, counts herself among the stretchy item’s many fans. She recently donned a prairie-style option with puff sleeves on her cooking show and has previously taken to TikTok in a much spicier iteration. (Remember when she went viral for dancing to Camila Cabello’s “Bam Bam”? Yes, that was a smocked dress.)

There’s a myriad of reasons why summer after summer, the elastic style keeps returning. For one, it’s absolutely comfortable. The body-hugging fabric expands to fit your contours — it’s practically the dress version of the crinkle swimsuit, another cozy favorite this season. Despite its impressive stretchy capabilities, however, smock dresses still offer all-over support sans the feeling of being too constricted. It’s the best of both worlds.

Style-wise, it’s versatile, effortless, and oh-so-chic. It can go from picnic-ready with massive poofy sleeves and a playful print, to elegant and sophisticated (read: maxi versions with long sleeves). Essentially, you can shop the scrunched-up style in all sorts of silhouettes and necklines too.

Ahead, I scoured the depths of the internet for the chicest smock dresses to add to your rotation this summer — from whimsical to utterly romantic.

Naia Nap Dress Hill House Sizes XXS-XXL $150 See on Hill House The Nap Dress also comes as a mini. Puff sleeves and a unique floral pattern veer this dress into the whimsical.

Echo Smocked Dress Lisa Says Gah Sizes XS-3XL $228 See on Lisa Says Gah Drop-waist dresses are a big hit this summer. Why not combine the trend with the uber-comfy smocked fabric? This option’s abstract print will make you look like a watercolor masterpiece.

Off-The-Shoulder Smocked Mini Dress Anthropologie Sizes XXS-XL $140 $49.95 See on Anthropologie I’m obsessed with this off-the-shoulder mini. The ruffled neck and hemline make the smocked look feel more polished, less beachy.

Silk Smock Maxi Dress Ganni Sizes 0-22 $375 See on Ganni Take the smock dress into edgy-girl territory with a hard-to-miss all-over leopard print.

Nia Dress RHODE Sizes $485 $340 See on RHODE Gingham is another summer staple, reminiscent of picnics and frolics across the grass. Combine it with a smocked bodice for a decidedly season-ready look. This tiered option adds dimension to a 2D print.

Jersey Catalina Nap Dress Hill House Sizes XXS-XXL $225 See on Hill House This iteration of the TikTok-famous Nap Dress features a long-sleeve, off-the-shoulder style with a smocked bodice. An elegant take on the smocked frock, this design can go from a summer picnic to a more formal get-together with nothing but a swipe of red lipstick.

Olivia Dress Autumn Adeigbo Sizes 0-16 $495 See on Autumn Adeigbo Everything about this dress — the puff sleeves, square neckline, midi length, and cute daisy print — screams summer.

Manui Skirt Mikoh Sizes 1-3 $184 See on Mikoh For more bang for your buck, consider a two-piece set. The smocked separates from this olive co-ord — a strapless bandeau and waist maxi skirt — can be worn as separates or together, as shown. It’ll depend on how much belly you want to bare.

Corine Smocked Halter Dress Hale Bob Sizes XS-XL $308 See on Hale Bob A halter-style frock that’s coated in the most vivid of flowers just screams summer. Frilly and floral are the perfect combination.

AE Smocked Mini Dress American Eagle Sizes XXS-XXL $54.95 $32.97 See on American Eagle A frilly mini — with the most subtle of tiered ruffles — is a must in your closet this summer. This mint-hued style is both sweet and a little saucy.

Smocked Bodice Mini Dress Eloquii Sizes 14-32 $119.95 $54.99 See on Eloquii This marigold number — with its smocked bodice and balloon off-the-shoulder sleeves — is the epitome of sweet and feminine.

Set The Bar Smocked Midi Free People Sizes XS-XL $98 See on Free People Smocked dresses can also be spicy, especially if you consider a body-hugging silhouette. With a plunging neckline and a low-scoop back, you can take this option from day to night.