While swim trends this year have been hyperfocused on flaunting skin (read: cheeky bottoms, thong bikinis, and suits with cleavage-spotlighting cut-outs), one swimsuit trend is dominating the season, and it has more to do with fabric choice than cut. Enter: crinkle swimsuits.

You’ve likely already noticed the textured swimwear trending at your go-to beach. The crinkle fabric — resembling a crumpled-up, micro smock — is this summer’s most sought-after material. No, really, even Lizzo is a fan. The “About Damn Time” singer rocked a pink set from Khloé Kardashian’s brand, Good American, while on break from her The Special Tour. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber has been clued in on the crinkle style for years.

The textured style is extremely stretchy and uber-soft to the touch (like being wrapped in a plush towel). And when you’re baking in the sweltering heat, you tend to grab pockets of comfort. Don’t worry, just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it’s any less spicy than the rest of today’s revealing suits. Added elasticity allows the material to mold to the body, hugging every curve and dip to perfection — while offering all-over support.

Plus, crinkle styles come in all sorts of cuts, shapes, hues, and in varying degrees of coverage. So if baring booty is your philosophy this season, trust me: you can still live out your summer dreams.

Ahead, I rounded up 19 of the best crinkle swimsuits and bikinis for your summer shopping needs. Add these to your vacation arsenal, stat. Thank me later.

Capittana Maria One-Piece Swimsuit Anthropologie Sizes XS-XL $200 See on Anthropologie For an even more playful take on the textured trend, reach for a suit with layers of color. This striped swimsuit, for example, with its vibrant pastel hues, is the definition of fun under the sun.

Maldives Rose Rielli Sizes XS-L $175 See on Rielli This zesty orange bandeau set features gilded rosettes Carrie Bradshaw herself would be delighted to wear. And just like that, you’ll be summer’s main character.

Aerie Crinkle Cut Out One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Aerie Sizes XXS-XXL $59.95 $29.97 See on Aerie Spice up the textured trend with cut-outs and an asymmetrical strap, like this cobalt one-piece from Aerie.

Tank One Piece Luli Fama Sizes XS-XL $192 See on Luli Fama This high-cut one-piece suit is anything but basic, especially in electric lime green. Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor, Kelsey Stiegman, can confirm. “It's my favorite swimsuit I own, because it hugs my curves instead of skimming them, like most one-pieces. I have it in two colors — it’s literally all I’ve been wearing,” she said.

St. Barth's One Piece Violet Crinkle Monday Swimwear Sizes P-VV $168 See on Monday Swimwear Between the lavender colorway, touchable texture, and massive side cut-out, this is a statement-making suit, for sure.

Triangle String Tie Swimsuit Top San Diego Calzedonia Sizes S-L $50 See on Calzedonia The nostalgic beads on this blue bikini are reminiscent of friendship bracelets past, while criss-cross straps makes the playful set feel modern.

Miss Selfridge Crinkle Heart Trim Bandeau Bikini Top ASOS One size $32 See on ASOS Pastel hues and heart-shaped hardware? Cuteness overload.

Rainbow Tie-Dye Plunge Top & Standard Rise Bikini Set Cupshe Sizes S-L $27.99 See on Cupshe Nothing screams summer more than tie-dye and this rainbow, cotton candy-esque set by Cupshe is a great option.

Amber One Piece Gigi C Sizes XS-XL $185 $148 See on Gigi C Unleash your inner Pamela Anderson in this Baywatch-red one-piece. The high-neck cut is extremely elegant and utterly worth adding to your swim wardrobe.

Out From Under Textured Bikini Crop Top Urban Outfitters Sizes XS-XL $39 See on Urban Outfitters Go the no-fuss route in a simple bikini top almost resembling a cropped tank. Pro tip: you can even rock it even if you’re miles away from a body of water. Wear with jeans for a casual romp or with a skirt for date night.

Wrap-Back Textured Swimsuit Mango Sizes XS-L $79.99 $59.99 See on Mango Don a classic spaghetti strap swimsuit for an effortless (yet still incredibly cute) take on swimwear. Plus, it comes in bubblegum pink, AKA the color of the summer.

Textured One-Piece Swimsuit With Cutouts J.Crew Sizes 0-24 $128 $101.99 See on J.Crew Can’t decide on just one delectable color? Consider a two-toned suit for a bright summer aesthetic.

Sea Dive Bandeau One Piece - Fuchsia Rose Seafolly Sizes 2-12 $158 See on Seafolly Channel your inner Barbie with this criss-cross suit, complete with a keyhole cut-out.

Crinkle Ring Bandeau Bikini Set Nasty Gal Sizes 0-14 $58 $23.20 See on Nasty Gal The gilded, open-ring hardware practically doubles as beachside jewelry. It’s edgy and indulgent at the same time.