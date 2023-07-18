Shopping

19 Crinkle Swimsuits & Bikinis That Will Hug Your Curves Just The Right Way

The textured swim trend taking over summer.

While swim trends this year have been hyperfocused on flaunting skin (read: cheeky bottoms, thong bikinis, and suits with cleavage-spotlighting cut-outs), one swimsuit trend is dominating the season, and it has more to do with fabric choice than cut. Enter: crinkle swimsuits.

You’ve likely already noticed the textured swimwear trending at your go-to beach. The crinkle fabric — resembling a crumpled-up, micro smock — is this summer’s most sought-after material. No, really, even Lizzo is a fan. The “About Damn Time” singer rocked a pink set from Khloé Kardashian’s brand, Good American, while on break from her The Special Tour. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber has been clued in on the crinkle style for years.

The textured style is extremely stretchy and uber-soft to the touch (like being wrapped in a plush towel). And when you’re baking in the sweltering heat, you tend to grab pockets of comfort. Don’t worry, just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it’s any less spicy than the rest of today’s revealing suits. Added elasticity allows the material to mold to the body, hugging every curve and dip to perfection — while offering all-over support.

Plus, crinkle styles come in all sorts of cuts, shapes, hues, and in varying degrees of coverage. So if baring booty is your philosophy this season, trust me: you can still live out your summer dreams.

Ahead, I rounded up 19 of the best crinkle swimsuits and bikinis for your summer shopping needs. Add these to your vacation arsenal, stat. Thank me later.

For an even more playful take on the textured trend, reach for a suit with layers of color. This striped swimsuit, for example, with its vibrant pastel hues, is the definition of fun under the sun.

This zesty orange bandeau set features gilded rosettes Carrie Bradshaw herself would be delighted to wear. And just like that, you’ll be summer’s main character.

Spice up the textured trend with cut-outs and an asymmetrical strap, like this cobalt one-piece from Aerie.

This high-cut one-piece suit is anything but basic, especially in electric lime green. Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor, Kelsey Stiegman, can confirm. “It's my favorite swimsuit I own, because it hugs my curves instead of skimming them, like most one-pieces. I have it in two colors — it’s literally all I’ve been wearing,” she said.

Between the lavender colorway, touchable texture, and massive side cut-out, this is a statement-making suit, for sure.

The nostalgic beads on this blue bikini are reminiscent of friendship bracelets past, while criss-cross straps makes the playful set feel modern.

Pastel hues and heart-shaped hardware? Cuteness overload.

Lizzo co-signed this exact string bikini set. Need I say more?

Channel the TikTok-famous “quiet luxury” aesthetic in this beige bikini. Sofia Richie would definitely approve.

Nothing screams summer more than tie-dye and this rainbow, cotton candy-esque set by Cupshe is a great option.

Unleash your inner Pamela Anderson in this Baywatch-red one-piece. The high-neck cut is extremely elegant and utterly worth adding to your swim wardrobe.

Go the no-fuss route in a simple bikini top almost resembling a cropped tank. Pro tip: you can even rock it even if you’re miles away from a body of water. Wear with jeans for a casual romp or with a skirt for date night.

This suit from Reina Olga features two massive waist cut-outs and a trendy Brazilian-style bottom for a deliciously spicy take.

Don a classic spaghetti strap swimsuit for an effortless (yet still incredibly cute) take on swimwear. Plus, it comes in bubblegum pink, AKA the color of the summer.

Can’t decide on just one delectable color? Consider a two-toned suit for a bright summer aesthetic.

Channel your inner Barbie with this criss-cross suit, complete with a keyhole cut-out.

This twist on a traditional halter bikini will serve major cleavage at the beach. You’re welcome.

The gilded, open-ring hardware practically doubles as beachside jewelry. It’s edgy and indulgent at the same time.

A knotted bikini style is a great way to add dimension to your swim look. Paired with a teeny-tiny bottom, it’s a winning combo.