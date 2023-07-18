You’ve likely already noticed the textured swimwear trending at your go-to beach. The crinkle fabric — resembling a crumpled-up, micro smock — is this summer’s most sought-after material. No, really, even Lizzo is a fan. The “About Damn Time” singer rocked a pink set from Khloé Kardashian’s brand, Good American, while on break from her The Special Tour. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber has been clued in on the crinkle style for years.
The textured style is extremely stretchy and uber-soft to the touch (like being wrapped in a plush towel). And when you’re baking in the sweltering heat, you tend to grab pockets of comfort. Don’t worry, just because it’s comfortable doesn’t mean it’s any less spicy than the rest of today’s revealing suits. Added elasticity allows the material to mold to the body, hugging every curve and dip to perfection — while offering all-over support.
Plus, crinkle styles come in all sorts of cuts, shapes, hues, and in varying degrees of coverage. So if baring booty is your philosophy this season, trust me: you can still live out your summer dreams.
Ahead, I rounded up 19 of the best crinkle swimsuits and bikinis for your summer shopping needs. Add these to your vacation arsenal, stat. Thank me later.