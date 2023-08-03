Though Hailey Baldwin officially became Mrs. Hailey Bieber back in 2018, she has just entered her bridal era — sartorially, that is. The rhode founder has consistently been stepping out in white looks as of late, from “soft girl” sheer dresses with exposed undies to uber-spicy numbers with massive cut-outs. On Wednesday, she added another ivory ensemble to her repertoire — and it’s her chicest yet.

Bieber took a mirror selfie in a number that felt both romantic and utterly saucy. She wore a strapless slip dress made from shiny satin. The bodice, on the other hand, was crafted from delicate lace for a boudoir-inspired look.

The lacey fabric was completely sheer, making her the latest it girl to rock the risqué nipple-baring look. Her bestie, Kendall Jenner, is a big fan of the style along with Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa. Bieber’s take on the trend, however, was decidedly bridal.

Not drawing attention away from her dress, Bieber merchandised the look simply with a gold watch and matching gold earrings, and nothing else. Fittingly, Bieber did her makeup in her signature glazed donut beauty look — a dewy finish totally appropriate for her “radiant bride” vibe.

2024 brides, take note.