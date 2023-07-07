Like her 10 million Instagram followers, I lap up every single one of Sofia Richie’s aspirational “quiet luxury” ensembles. Though she’s become known for the buzzy, understated aesthetic (she rocks it at the beach, roaming in the city, and walking down the aisle), I respect someone with range. And she definitely has that.

On Thursday, Richie posted photos from her island getaway. The star looked so relaxed while strolling barefoot on the sand. Though she started the trip in a polka dot bikini befitting of her famed “stealth wealth” aesthetic, she also wore a swimsuit ‘fit that’s the polar opposite of her usual low-key styling.

While the NUDESTIX beauty director typically sticks with neutral palettes, her latest vacay look featured contrasting bursts of nearly-neon color. She started the look with a minimal triangle bikini. It’s a classic style in the swimsuit world, yes, however, she opted for a zesty yellow-green colorway.

Her choice of skirt was even more unexpected. She further offset the bright bikini top with a mint green sarong, which made for a bold color block effect. The ruffled details that trailed along the hem added a touch of whimsy to her look, as opposed to the more refined and elegant details she usually favors. She merchandised the beachy ensemble with sunnies and layered a few bracelets.

It may have been unexpected for Richie, but it was absolutely still a slay.