With summer wedding season currently in full swing, the fall and winter brides-to-be are surely counting down the days and working on those magical finishing touches for their big day. The newly-engaged couples, too, are likely just beginning their planning — and if they’re anything like me, quickly looking into free wedding planning tools, like Zola, to gain inspiration, gather guests’ addresses, and even create a chic website with some engagement photos and wedding day details.

As a former bride who has recently celebrated one year of marriage, I can say with certainty that picking your wedding manicure comes with a bit of pressure, but mostly, lots of fun. Zola shares with Bustle that 37% of its brides prefer neutral nails with shades of pink, nude, and beige, while 36% opt for shades of wedding white. I personally opted for some very ’90s-inspired French tips.

Zola recently partnered with Zola Ganzorigt — a celeb manicurist recognized as the mastermind behind the cult-loved glazed donut nails — who admits that beloved chrome finishes atop neutral nail polish shades have surpassed simply being a trend, becoming a go-to pick synonymous with weddings and bridal-centric gatherings.

From traditional and timeless manicures that stun, to bold and memorable sets that suit the more daring bride — here are 25 ideas for wedding nails, with a few unexpected hues that Ganzorigt predicts will be trending among brides in the months to come.

1 Love Locked For Ganzorigt’s upcoming August elopement, the celeb-loved manicurist has created these adorable French tipped nails with intertwined hearts on the ring finger (with a very on-brand glazed finish, of course).

2 Classic Glazed Donut Follow in Hailey Bieber’s footsteps and make a classic glazed donut manicure your signature wedding day set.

3 Bridal Gown Details Just so happen to pick a detailed, delicately lacy gown? Match your nails to your dress for an intricate manicure that stuns.

4 Pretty Sheer Pink For a timeless manicure that will always be in-style, paint your tips with a few coats of your favorite sheer pink polish.

5 Confetti Cake If you’re unafraid of color on your big day, decorate your tips with some confetti cake-inspired glitter flecks.

6 “Your Nails But Better” Neutral Paint on some gorgeous high-shine on your nails with a “your nails but better” neutral hue that looks all things clean and elegant.

7 Something Blue Chrome If you’re still in need of your something blue, why not try some baby blue chrome nails?

8 Wrapped In A Bow For a charming detail that is both daring and dainty, create ultra-thin ribbons on your tips with a pure black nail polish.

10 Mod Blush Details For the bride who loves ’60s-inspired references and darling mod details, these creative tips are surely the move.

11 Red-Tipped Frenchies In many cultures, red is a lucky hue to incorporate on one’s wedding day — and Ganzorigt tells Bustle that it also happens to be an unexpected (but common) wedding day manicure pick, especially for the upcoming season.

12 Glam Rhinestone Details For brides with the “more is more” mindset — these glamorous bedazzled nails are a stunning option.

13 3D Balletcore Ribbons Elevate a minimal manicure with some 3D, balletcore-inspired details.

14 Do Something Dark In the past few years, black wedding dresses and gothic details have been having their moment (hello, Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s nuptials). Ganzorigt notes that black manicures are set to be major for the upcoming wedding season.

15 Glitter-Outlined Nails Easily dress up a neutral nail polish shade with a high-shine outline comprised of silver glitter.

16 Feeling Butterflies Elevate some classic Frenchies with colorful butterflies for a manicure filled with whimsy.

17 Micro Pearls Subtle and sweet, these teeny tiny pearls are sure to make a wedding day manicure all the more special.

18 Invisible French Tips Not sure if traditional French tips are your vibe? Try some playful invisible Frenchies for your wedding manicure instead.

19 Lover’s Initial Share your love in a unique way with a tiny initial in honor of your partner.

20 Soft Vanilla French Especially for those who are wearing a soft ivory gown, as opposed to a stark white wedding dress, these creamy vanilla French tips are a sweet update to a classic go-to.

21 Mermaidcore Nuptials Perfect for those dreamy, beachside weddings, these seashell-inspired pearlescent nails add some eye-catching detail to any wedding day look.

22 You’re So Golden Add a bit of gilded shine to your nails for a mani that catches the lights (and the photographer’s flash).

23 Understated Floral Tips For just a hint of delicate florals, opt for some creative floral details in lieu of French tips.

24 Crystal Clear Marble These long, coffin-shade tips are made all the more sultry with some marble detailing.