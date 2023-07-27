With summer wedding season currently in full swing, the fall and winter brides-to-be are surely counting down the days and working on those magical finishing touches for their big day. The newly-engaged couples, too, are likely just beginning their planning — and if they’re anything like me, quickly looking into free wedding planning tools, like Zola, to gain inspiration, gather guests’ addresses, and even create a chic website with some engagement photos and wedding day details.
As a former bride who has recently celebrated one year of marriage, I can say with certainty that picking your wedding manicure comes with a bit of pressure, but mostly, lots of fun. Zola shares with Bustle that 37% of its brides prefer neutral nails with shades of pink, nude, and beige, while 36% opt for shades of wedding white. I personally opted for some very ’90s-inspired French tips.
From traditional and timeless manicures that stun, to bold and memorable sets that suit the more daring bride — here are 25 ideas for wedding nails, with a few unexpected hues that Ganzorigt predicts will be trending among brides in the months to come.