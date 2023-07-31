In early July 2023, Kourtney Kardashian Barker announced her fourth pregnancy with now-husband Travis Barker in the sweetest (and most nostalgic) way — especially for OG stans of Blink-182.

Since then, the Poosh creator, Lemme founder, and The Kardashians reality star has shared some precious moments from her summer so far. In a few words? Her pregnancy seems all things low-key, relaxed, and sentimental.

As for her preferred manicures, Kardashian Barker is clearly inspired by that exact same “dolce vita” vibe, opting for understated neutrals and minimal lacquer nail colors that give on-trend “your nails but better” energy. Most recently, she opted for ultra-short, square-shaped nails in a sheer white “milk bath” color. Painted by her favorite nail technician — who also frequently works with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and many more — Kim Truong used the aptly named Milky White Green Natural Nail Polish shade from Manucurist.

Just this weekend, she traded up the milky polish for a matching manicure-pedicure moment in a warm-toned vanilla glazed donut shade (which, of course, is a cult-loved nail art trend made popular by Hailey Bieber). As for the manicurist behind the look? She tapped LA-based Lisa Kon to create the softly chromatic set on almond-shaped tips.

While the eldest Kardashian sister went with a glazed finish, her daughter Penelope painted her tips and toes in a sheer pink shade to match — and ICYWW, the adorable duo often gets their nails painted together as a precious mother-daughter bonding activity.

Fans of The Kardashians have likely already watched the third season’s drama-filled finale, though the famous family didn’t take too long thereafter to announce that not only will they be returning for a Season 4, but the premiere date is arriving a lot sooner than watchers might expect — Sept. 28 of this year, to be exact.

As for some of the tea on the menu? It appears that a glimpse into Kourtney’s pregnancy, Kim’s acting debut in American Horror Story, and a lot of sibling drama may be in store.