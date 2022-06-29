The $6 Drugstore Beauty Product Taraji P. Henson Uses Every Single Day

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Taraji P. Henson tells Bustle about what inspired her venture into body care and how she’s learned to practice self-care at home.
When Taraji P. Henson launched her eponymous scalp care line, TPH, in January 2020, she really just wanted to improve the way she was taking care of herself. “During the lockdown [a few months later], when we couldn't go anywhere, I couldn’t go to the salon,” the actor tells Bustle over Zoom. “So instead of going down into the depression pit, I decided to change the narrative and start taking care of myself.” As someone who admits she “can’t live without” scalp care, starting out in that beauty category made perfect sense to her.
Ever since, Henson says she’s evolved into a master of self-care, and turns each and every aspect of hers into one worthy of a spa — and that’s what inspired her to expand her line into the skin and body care space. “With Body By TPH, I wanted to provide that luxurious, spa-like feeling at an affordable price,” she shares of the brand’s expansion, which is now available in Walmart stores and on the store’s website. Achieving this “spa-like feeling” is low-maintenance, too, as Henson’s favorite practices consist of taking seemingly mundane chores, like taking a shower, and turning them into something meaningful.
One such example? Turning to the power of scent. To elevate her home, Henson says she likes to light a lot of candles. “I believe in aromatherapy and that wrong scents can set you off to a bad day, while nice, citrus-y scents can give you a great start to your day,” she tells Bustle. Her go-to fragrance is that of her Lit In The AM Candle, which gives off the fresh aroma of mandarin and ginger.