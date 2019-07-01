15 Products That’ll Make Your Bathroom Feel Like An At-Home Spa

Who doesn’t love an ultra-luxurious spa day? Though being pampered feels amazing — like, really amazing — it can leave quite a dent in your wallet, making outings a once-in-a-blue-moon thing (or something reserved only for special occasions).

Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to indulge yourself without dropping hundreds of dollars (though there are plenty of splurge-worthy options) — or even leaving the comfort of your home for that matter. All you need are a few products to turn your bathroom into a relaxing, spa-like oasis.

When you really think about the details that make spas feel so incredible — think whirlpools and baths with jacuzzi machines, the softest towels, delicious-smelling candles, and luxe skin care products — you’ll realize how easy it is to recreate that zen vibe at home. And great news if you’re looking for renter-friendly ways to spruce up your space: In some cases, one small addition can end up making a big impact.

If you’re craving a little extra TLC these days (and let’s be honest, everyone could use some), consider shopping some of the products below. With advice from Chillhouse founder and CEO Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton and Net-A-Porter beauty director Newby Hands, your bathroom is guaranteed to rival even the most luxurious spa.

1 A Jacuzzi Machine For Your Bathtub Conair Dual Jet Bath Spa Amazon $76.61 See On Amazon One way to upgrade your bath time? Get jets for your bathtub and turn it into a jacuzzi, complete with rejuvenating bubbles to soothe your aching muscles after a busy day at work. This one’s designed to fit standard tubs and adjusts well to any water level.

3 An Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser Vitruvi Stone Diffuser Amazon $119 See On Amazon Improve your home spa experience with this minimalistic essential oil diffuser. Featuring a sleek design and top-of-the-line functionalities, this piece is a spa essential you’ll love.

4 The Chicest Shower Cap The Dream Showercap Shhhowercap $43 See On Shhhowercap This isn’t your average drugstore shower cap. This one’s waterproof, water-repelling, and quick-drying. There’s no unraveling elastic band here, either — and it comes in the dreamiest patterns.

5 A Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray Aquala Bathtub Tray West Elm $40 See On West Elm A chic bamboo tray for your bathtub will allow you to soak while reading your favorite book or magazine or scrolling through Instagram. The best part of all? There’s a special spot for your wine glass (or tea mug).

6 A Therapeutic Body Oil Mist Have a Chill Night Restorative Body Oil Mist Chillhouse $40 See On Chillhouse Ramirez-Fulton loves this vitamin-infused body oil mist when she wants to feel like she’s in a spa. “[It] quickly absorbs yet deeply hydrates, fights inflammation, and tones,” she tells Bustle. “Plus, it will instantly whisk you away into a restful sleep due to its deeply relaxing aromatherapeutic properties.”

7 A Portable Cup Holder SipCaddy Bath & Shower Portable Cupholder Amazon $15 $13.95 See On Amazon Fancy a glass of wine while relaxing in the tub? This portable cupholder caddy is for you. Designed to hold wine glasses, cans, Solo cups, plastic bottles, and more, this product is definitely a must-have. Built with a high-quality suction cup which can hold up to seven pounds of weight when applied to any nonporous surface, this item is a great addition to your bathroom.

8 A Bath Pillow Grace & Stella Waterproof Bath Pillow Urban Outfitters $19 See On Urban Outfitters This pillow will be the perfect companion whenever you’re having a relaxing bubble bath.

9 An At-Home Micro-Needler Sarah Chapman Skinesis Meso-Melt Infusion System Net-A-Porter $205 See On Net-A-Porter Hands recommends giving yourself an at-home micro-needling treatment with this needle-tipped roller. It also comes with three ampules filled with peptides, hyaluronic acid, and stem cell serum. “What I love about this device is that you can’t overdo it,” she says. “The tips of the needles are made of product that dissolves right into the skin.”

10 Turkish Bath Towels Anthracite Stonewashed Peştemal Kolonya Carré $79.90 See On Kolonya Carré When it comes to towels, consider the Turkish variety. Not only are they super absorbent — yet shockingly lightweight — they’re ultra-soft, too (and become even softer after washing). The stonewashed cotton of this one will feel especially luxurious against your skin post-bath.

11 A Shower Speaker AGPTEK Shower Radio Speaker Amazon $34 See On Amazon Your spa experience isn’t complete without relaxing spa music; this is where a waterproof shower speaker comes in handy. You can use it to play nature sounds for a touch of zen or play your favorite songs while you’re lathering up.

12 A Dermaplaning Tool Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Exfoliating Device in Icy Pink Net-A-Porter $199 See On Net-A-Porter “Dermaplaning has been the most asked-for facial treatment in New York,” says Hands. “This device lets you do it yourself right at home.”

13 A Vegan Body Care Bundle Keep It Clean Set Alder New York $42 See On Alder New York A bundle of chic (and vegan) body care goodies — including a gentle face cleanser, a charcoal face mask, and super chic soap dish — will make bath time feel all the more enjoyable.

14 A Non-Invasive Skin Care Device TriPollar STOP X Net-A-Porter $400 Net-A-Porter Hands points to this collagen-boosting tool that’s both painless and chic. “[It’s] an amazing high-tech skin firmer that uses effective radio frequency technology to encourage collagen and elastin production,” she tells Bustle. Who needs a facialist?

15 A Sea-Scented Candle Ocean Mist & Sea Salt 3-Wick Candle Nest $74 See On Nest New York This special-edition Nest candle — created in collaboration with fine art photographer Gray Malin — will make you feel like you’re relaxing on the white-sand beaches of St. Barths (or somewhere equally beautiful). With three wicks, it’s the perfect candle to light during a particularly long soak.

