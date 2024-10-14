Swifties know that Taylor Swift has undergone countless sartorial phases. As is her M.O., the “Bejeweled” singer slithers in and out of style personas tied to her albums, whether she’s onstage or off. (See: her cosmic-inspired sparkly night-out dresses à la Midnights and her recent TTPD-coded black and white red carpet looks.)

While her music has historically informed her themed wardrobe choices, she’s recently been taking style cues from her activities — particularly, date nights. Since dating Travis Kelce, she’s entered her spicy dressing era. And she has a whole new signature piece: bustier tops.

Over the weekend, she went on another date and elevated her bustier look with a luxury piece straight out of the lingerie drawer.

Taylor’s Bustier & Mini Combo

On Friday, Oct. 11, Swift and Kelce went on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at SoHo’s The Corner Store, and the singer basically rocked lingerie.

She donned a logo-clad Gucci bustier with lace trims along the contrasting black boning and paired it with her typical pleated skirt — albeit in an edgier leather version. The songstress completed her look with a fall-favorite camel coat and chunky platform boots.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

She Carried A $4.4K Carrie Bradshaw Favorite

While her bustier is surprisingly risqué (it’s from Gucci’s “Lingerie” section), it’s also uncharacteristically pricey.

Apart from her logo-clad Gucci corset (which retails for $1,650), the rest of her ’fit was a tapestry of high-end designers — including her Louis Vuitton boots ($1,720), Ralph Lauren coat ($2,498), and her rings worth over $6,500 combined.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her bag also featured an eye-watering price tag. Swift carried the classic Dior Saddle in black with gold hardware. The style, a longtime Carrie Bradshaw fave, retails for $4,400.

Swift is known for her affordable style. Her wardrobe usuals include brands like Reformation and Free People. However, the artist has been pivoting toward high-fashion designer pieces in recent months. Since TTPD’s launch, for example, she’s folded Vivienne Westwood looks into her repertoire, rocking the British label on stage, red carpets, and Chiefs games alike.

The posh upgrade has been most noticeable on date nights. She’s been photographed carrying Gucci it bags, wearing Stella McCartney sweaters, and even rocking a $29K ring. Her recent look is just the latest in a series of luxe ’fits.

Whether it’s Kelce’s influence (he’s known for his high-fashion looks himself) or a new designer era, Swift has definitely been serving.