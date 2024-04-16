Apart from the annual Met Gala, Coachella has become fashion’s biggest event of the year. With both street style and celeb spotting, the two-weekend festival provides enough trends to last a full 365 days.

At Coachella’s first weekend, for example, Sabrina Carpenter and Gwen Stefani both turned out incredible on-stage ’fits, while supermodels Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber showed up to support their brands’ festival activations. Another stylish attendee was Taylor Swift, who hit the desert with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Dressed for the occasion, both turned out in the chicest looks.

Taylor’s All-Black Coachella ’Fit

Recently, Swift has been dressing in all-white ensembles, which Swifties clocked as an Easter egg for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department. Coachella, however, seemed to be a reset for Swift. Instead of breezy ivory basics, she went the opposite style direction in head-to-toe black.

She wore a black corset top (a Swift favorite) paired with the TikTok-viral Halara pleated skirt, which features a built-in garter. For those who want to cop her exact mini, it retails for $40 and is currently on sale.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Adding an edgy vibe to her look, she topped it off with a shiny, patent leather jacket and swiped on her signature red lipstick. All in all, it was more Reputation-coded than TTPD.

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Her Accessories Were All Designer

Though Swift has been known to rock affordable footwear (these Reformation loafers and these $110 New Balance sneakers), she went for luxury at Coachella. She donned a pair of all-black, all-leather sneakers from Gucci, which retail for $913.

She further accessorized her outfit with a Stella McCartney Logo Perforated Shoulder Bag, which similarly retails for $950. She finished with a green “New Heights” baseball cap — a nod to her beau’s podcast.

Honorable Mention: Travis’ Look

Kelce matched Swift’s stylish energy, but went for a totally different vibe. Donning print on print, Kelce layered a plaid button-up and striped pants, accessorizing with layered bandanas, white Chucks, and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap (a reference to the 1996 Adam Sandler movie).

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

It was the polar opposite of Swift’s all-black ensemble and, yet, it totally worked.